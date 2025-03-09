Barmer Tragedy: Dumper Crushes Farmer Family, Three Dead, One Injured

Barmer: A devastating accident occurred late Friday night in Rajasthan’s Barmer district when a dumper ran over four pedestrians, killing three instantly and leaving one critically injured.
The incident occurred near Lukhu Bhakhri village in the Dhorimanna police station area. The victims, a farmer family, were walking home from their fields when a dumper loaded with stones struck them. The deceased include a couple and a child.
Upon receiving the report, local police arrived at the scene, including Circle Officer Sukhram Vishnoi. The bodies were sent to the mortuary, while the injured person was rushed to the hospital.
Eyewitnesses say the dumper driver abandoned the vehicle and fled after the accident. A large crowd gathered at the spot, expressing outrage and demanding the driver’s immediate arrest.
The police launched an investigation and are actively searching for the absconding driver. Authorities are also examining whether negligence or over-speeding caused the accident.
Residents of the area have raised concerns about reckless driving by heavy vehicles on National Highway 68, calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules. The tragedy has sparked demands for improved road safety measures and justice for the victims.
Police assured the public of swift action, vowing to apprehend the accused driver and ensure justice for the bereaved family. The case remains under investigation.
