Barelvi Cleric Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks Ban On 'Chhava'

File Photo: Charred remains of two-wheelers lie on a roadside in the aftermath of a violence that erupted in Nagpur (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

Bareilly: Blarelvi sect cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has called for a ban on the film "Chhava," alleging it was inciting communal tensions and was directly responsible for riots in Nagpur.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Razvi, who is also the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Dargah Aala Hazrat, requested immediate legal action against the film's director, producer, and writer. Razvi claimed that the film portrayed Emperor Aurangzeb in a manner that provoked Hindu youths.

"The atmosphere of the country is deteriorating since the release of the film Chhava," Maulana Razvi stated in his letter. "In the film Chhava, Hindu youth have been incited and provoked by showing the image of Emperor Aurangzeb as anti-Hindu. This is the reason why leaders of Hindu organisations are giving hate speeches about Emperor Aurangzeb at various places."

Razvi specifically cited the communal riots in Nagpur on Monday as a direct consequence of the film's release. "I immediately appealed for peace through the media and kept in touch with the Ulama and Imams of the mosque of Nagpur throughout the night to calm the atmosphere," he said.

"The Muslims of India do not consider Emperor Aurangzeb as their idol and leader. We consider him only a ruler, nothing more than that," Razvi added.

