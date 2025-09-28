ETV Bharat / state

Bareilly Violence: 12 Arrested, 37 Detained, Internet Services Suspended

Bareilly: Police have arrested 12 people and detained 37 others for questioning in connection with violent clashes that broke out after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Internet services have been suspended in the district till September 29 and searches are underway for former president of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), Nadeem Khan, police said on Sunday.

Police said a protest called by IMC president Maulana Tauqeer Raza after the Friday prayers, saw crowds gathering at a mosque and heading towards Islamia Ground. The crowd gathered there wanted to go to the DM office to submit a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest against an FIR filed in Kanpur over a board reading, 'I love Mohammad', put up to commemorate Prophet Mohammad's birth on September 4.

The administration had not granted permission to IMC for such gathering so police stopped them and asked them to disperse. However, some miscreants pelted stones on police personnel, triggering chaos in the area. Police resorted to a mild lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

Police said the protesters had already been informed that no public gathering will be allowed in the district without prior permission due to imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS.