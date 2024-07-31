ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead, One Critical After Car Collides With DCM On Delhi Lucknow National Highway

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

As per preliminary investigation, the accident took place on Tuesday night. Police said that the DCM has been taken into custody but its driver fled from the spot.

After the collision, the car was shattered into pieces (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Three people died on Tuesday night and one other is critical after the car they were travelling in collided with a DCM on the Delhi Lucknow National Highway. The deceased are 22-year-old Sonu, son of Nasir, 23-year-old Kamran, son of Meraj and 22-year-old Tajim son of Salim while Junaid is hospitalised with severe injuries.

The four friends are residents of Shahi. Police said that they were travelling from Bareilly to Rampur in an auto car, when the car took a turn at a high speed from the cut of the highway and collided with a DCM car coming from the front. Police force reached the spot immediately and sent the bodies to the district hospital.

Police said that the collision between the DCM and the car was so intense that the car was shattered into pieces. Taking out the three bodies was indeed an uphill task for the officials of the CB Ganj Police Station and locals as it took a long time to bring them out of the four-wheeler.

Superintendent of Police, City, Rahul Bhati said that the families of the deceased have been informed. "The DCM has been taken into custody. However, the driver has fled from the spot. Search for him is on," he added.

