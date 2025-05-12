Bareilly Tailor Arrested For 'Pakistan Zindabad' Social Media Post

Bareilly: Amid the recent military standoff between India and Pakistan, a tailor was arrested for allegedly uploading a pro-Pakistan post on Facebook in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The accused tailor Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Devarnia area here, had allegedly uploaded Pakistan's flag on his Facebook account, with the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

When the controversial post was questioned by social media users, the police came into action and registered a case against Sajid and arrested him. After police interrogated him, the tailor was seen shouting 'Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Murdabad' slogans as a police official was seen holding him at Devarnia police station.

Inspector in-charge, Devarnia police station, Dinesh Sharma, said that Sajid had posted a slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' along with its flag on social media. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Sahid. "Some more controversial posts have also been found on the accused's mobile," he said.

India and Pakistan witnessed a military standoff last week following Operation Sindoor, in which India targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The two countries decided to silence the guns on Saturday after US President Donald Trump claimed his administration had mediated the truce, though India claimed the consensus was reached directly between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries.