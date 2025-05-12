ETV Bharat / state

Bareilly Tailor Arrested For 'Pakistan Zindabad' Social Media Post

The accused tailor Mohammad Sajid had allegedly uploaded Pakistan's flag on his Facebook account with the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

Mohammad Sajid a resident of Devarnia seen shouting anti Pakistan slogans outside the police station on Sunday
Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Devarnia, seen shouting anti-Pakistan slogans outside the police station on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bareilly: Amid the recent military standoff between India and Pakistan, a tailor was arrested for allegedly uploading a pro-Pakistan post on Facebook in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The accused tailor Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Devarnia area here, had allegedly uploaded Pakistan's flag on his Facebook account, with the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

When the controversial post was questioned by social media users, the police came into action and registered a case against Sajid and arrested him. After police interrogated him, the tailor was seen shouting 'Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Murdabad' slogans as a police official was seen holding him at Devarnia police station.

Inspector in-charge, Devarnia police station, Dinesh Sharma, said that Sajid had posted a slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' along with its flag on social media. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Sahid. "Some more controversial posts have also been found on the accused's mobile," he said.

India and Pakistan witnessed a military standoff last week following Operation Sindoor, in which India targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The two countries decided to silence the guns on Saturday after US President Donald Trump claimed his administration had mediated the truce, though India claimed the consensus was reached directly between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries.

Read More

  1. Our Fight Is Against Terrorism, Not Pakistan: Air Chief Marshal AK Bharti
  2. After 100 Terrorists Killed in 'Operation Sindoor', India-Pakistan Border Sees First Peaceful Night: Indian Army

Bareilly: Amid the recent military standoff between India and Pakistan, a tailor was arrested for allegedly uploading a pro-Pakistan post on Facebook in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The accused tailor Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Devarnia area here, had allegedly uploaded Pakistan's flag on his Facebook account, with the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

When the controversial post was questioned by social media users, the police came into action and registered a case against Sajid and arrested him. After police interrogated him, the tailor was seen shouting 'Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Murdabad' slogans as a police official was seen holding him at Devarnia police station.

Inspector in-charge, Devarnia police station, Dinesh Sharma, said that Sajid had posted a slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' along with its flag on social media. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Sahid. "Some more controversial posts have also been found on the accused's mobile," he said.

India and Pakistan witnessed a military standoff last week following Operation Sindoor, in which India targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The two countries decided to silence the guns on Saturday after US President Donald Trump claimed his administration had mediated the truce, though India claimed the consensus was reached directly between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries.

Read More

  1. Our Fight Is Against Terrorism, Not Pakistan: Air Chief Marshal AK Bharti
  2. After 100 Terrorists Killed in 'Operation Sindoor', India-Pakistan Border Sees First Peaceful Night: Indian Army

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BAREILLY TAILOR ARRESTEDBAREILLY POLICEUP NEWSUP POLICEINDIA PAKISTAN CEASEFIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.