Farmer Held Hostage, Beaten Up By Police Personnel In UP's Bareilly

Bareilly: A police officer allegedly held a farmer hostage and took Rs 2 lakh from him before letting him go at Fatehganj in Bareiily district.

The farmer, Balbir Singh alleged the town outpost in-charge of Fatehganj West police station held him hostage, beat him up and threatened to implicate him in a case of possession of illegal weapons. He then let Balbir go after collecting Rs 2 lakh from him. Basing on a complaint filed by Balbir, the SSP suspended the outpost in-charge and two constables.

Balbir said on Thursday afternoon, town outpost in-charge Balveer Singh of Fatehganj West police station, along with two constables, Himanshu Tomar and Mohit Kumar, forcibly entered his house. "As soon as they entered my house, Balveer placed an illegal weapon in my hand. He then clicked photos and recorded videos of myself and son who is studying MCA. After this, he abused and threatened me and said he will ruin my life and that of my son for possessing an illegal gun. Then he took me on his bike to a room near Fatehganj West police station where he held me hostage. He and the others also thrashed and abused me," Balbir said.

The police personnel demanded Rs 3 lakh from Balbir but the latter negotiated and they agreed for Rs 2 lakhs. Balbir gave the money to the personnel who then released him. As soon as SSP Anurag Arya came to know of the incident, he immediately directed DSP Highway Nilesh Mishra to investigate it. Mishra investigated the matter after which on the complaint of the farmer, a case was registered against the three police personnel who were also suspended.

Arya said a departmental inquiry will be conducted on the matter and the three police personnel have been booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.