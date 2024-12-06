Bareilly Doctor Booked For Molesting Patient On Pretext Of Check-up

Bareilly: The Nawabganj Police of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district have registered a case against a doctor of a government Ayurvedic hospital here for allegedly molesting a woman, who had come for medicines.

The woman has alleged that the doctor had molested her when she went to of the hospital on December 4.

According to the complainant, she fell ill and went to the hospital to fetch some medicines. She said that the accused, who was the on-duty doctor, took her to a room, where he allegedly molested her on the pretext of check-up.

In her complaint, the woman said that the accused doctor started an obscene talk and touched her inappropriately. She said that despite her objections, she was kept in the room for a long time. Out of fear, she went straight to her home from the hospital.

When she reached her house, she narrated the entire incident to her husband after which, the couple went to the local Nawabganj police station to lodge a case against the doctor.

Nawabganj police station inspector Satish Kumar said a woman has complained that a doctor of Ayurvedic government hospital had molested her in the hospital premises. A case has been registered against Dr Asif Hussain under relevant sections of the BNS and further investigations are underway, Kumar said.