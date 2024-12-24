ETV Bharat / state

Bareilly Court Summons AIMIM Chief Owaisi over pro-Palestine slogan in Parliament

Bareilly: A local court has directed AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi to appear before it over a plea that claimed he had violated the Constitution by raising a slogan hailing Palestine in Parliament.

Lawyer Virendra Gupta filed a petition against Owaisi over the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader voicing support for Palestine during his oath-taking ceremony in Parliament. Gupta said in his plea that the five-time MP had violated constitutional and legal beliefs.

He told reporters on Tuesday that a petition was filed in the MP/MLA court on July 12 but it was rejected. Gupta then filed a revision petition in the court of the district judge. District Judge Sudhir allowed the petition and issued a notice to Owaisi on Saturday, asking him to appear before the court on January 7.