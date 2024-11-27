Bareilly Bridge Accident: Google Removes Route From Map

Badaun: After three youths died when their car, following a route on Google Maps, fell from an unfinished bridge on the Ramganga river under the Faridpur police station area in Badaun on Sunday, several questions were raised on the accuracy of the virtual map and how reliable is it for exploring unknown routes. Following the accident, the PwD department sealed the bridge by placing barriers and Google removed the route, that led to the fatal journey, from its map.

On Sunday Farruklhabad resident Ajit alias Vivek, Nitin and Mainpuri resident Amit were coming from Gurugram to attend their niece's wedding in Faidpur of Bareilly when they approached the bridge connecting Badaun to Bareilly following Google Maps navigation. Little did they know it would be their last journey as the car fell from the under-construction bridge to their instantaneous death.

On the day of the incident, the family members alleged that the youths in the car were following the path shown by Google Maps. Due to this, the car fell from about 20 feet into the Ramganga River.

On the instructions of Badaun DM, an FIR was lodged against two junior engineers, two assistant engineers and the regional manager of Google Maps. Currently, the PWD has built a wall and barricades at the entry point of the bridge. Signages indicating road closure have also been placed. At the same time, a letter has been written to the government to take action against the four named engineers of PwD.

Four days after the accident, Google removed the route while releasing a new update for the map. The investigation report on the entire matter has been sent to the government and it remains to be seen when action is initiated against those responsible for the tragedy.