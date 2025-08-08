ETV Bharat / state

Barda Wildlife Sanctuary Grows as Second Home for Asiatic Lions in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: On World Lion Day 2025, the Gujarat government presented new data on the development of Barda Wildlife Sanctuary as a secondary habitat for Asiatic lions. As per the 2023 wildlife census, the sanctuary near Porbandar now hosts 17 Asiatic lions, including cubs, and 25 leopards, a milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to decentralise lion conservation beyond the Gir Protected Area.

The development is part of Project Lion, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, which focuses on habitat expansion, wildlife health security, and long-term ecological resilience for Asiatic lions. Barda has been identified as one of the core landscapes under the project, selected for its geographical diversity, prey availability, and historical link to the species.

Key interventions at Barda include large-scale grassland restoration, improvement of prey base, and the use of radio collars and real-time tracking systems to monitor lion movement. Officials from the Forest and Environment Department say these measures have increased the sanctuary’s carrying capacity and created conditions for a stable ecosystem where both lions and leopards can co-exist.

In a bid to promote eco-tourism and public engagement, the Gujarat Forest Department has opened guided jungle safaris at Barda between October 16 and June 15. The safari experience is led by trained guides, with a fixed fee structure of ₹2,200 per trip for up to six people, which includes vehicle cost, permit, and guide charges. Infrastructure such as waiting lounges, parking areas, and sanitation facilities has also been added.

The sanctuary remains open year-round for pilgrims visiting the Kileshwar Mahadev Temple located within its premises. Authorities say this reflects a broader effort to balance conservation with local cultural practices.