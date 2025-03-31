ETV Bharat / state

Pro-Palestine Slogans Raised During Eid Prayers In Rajasthan's Baran; Police Begin Probe

An Eid gathering was disturbed as pro-Palestine slogans were raised and the country's flag waved by a group of youths. A case has been registered

Worshippers congregated for Eid Namaz in Baran, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 31, 2025, 5:02 PM IST

Baran: As the entire country dipped in the Eid al-Fitr festivities marked by prayers and celebrations on Monday, Baran in Rajasthan witnessed disturbance after a group of youths raised slogans in support of Palestine and against Israel during mass prayer. The worshippers had congregated at the Eidgah to offer prayers and exchange greetings when the incident took place.

The officials of district administration and police present at the site swung into action to ensure the matter did not escalate. The police have recorded video of the entire scene and are trying to identify those involved. A case will be registered against those found responsible. Legal proceedings have begun, police said.

Baran Kotwali Police Station In-Charge Yogesh Chauhan, who was present at the prayer site, confirmed that some youths first started waving Palestinian flags and banners while simultaneously shouting slogans. Taking note of the incident, the police have registered a case and an investigation has begun.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police Omendra Singh Shekhawat stated that while permission was granted for Eid prayers, some elements most likely wanted to create disturbance. "The sudden sloganeering was unexpected. We are now examining if the people involved are linked to any particular organisation. Action will be taken based after the probe basing on the video footage.

