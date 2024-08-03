Four Dead, Five Injured As SUV Swerves To Avoid Cow On Highway But Loses Control & Overturns

Baran: Four people died on spot and five others were injured in a horrific road accident that took place between Bhanwargarh and Kishanganj late on Friday night when a cow suddenly came in front of a SUV jeep travelling from Baran towards Kelwara.

Police said that the accident took place on the National Highway 27 in Baran district of Rajasthan, two km ahead of the Bhanwargarh town as the vehicle went out of control and overturned because of the sudden arrival of the bovine.

After receiving information about the incident, Bhanwargarh police, and the National Highway patrolling team rushed to the spot. Along with the help of villagers, they admitted the injured to the Kishanganj Hospital. The bodies of those deceased were also transferred to the hospital for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajkumar Chaudhary said the animal appeared on the road out of nowhere. "In an attempt to save the cow, the driver lost control and met with the accident. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their family members after the post-mortem reports are in on Saturday, August 3," he said.

The deceased include Lakhan Sahariya, Phoolchand Sahariya and Harichand Mehta, residents of Rampur Upreti village of Shahabad area and Raju Sahariya, resident of the Fatehgarh area in Madhya Pradesh.