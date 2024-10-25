ETV Bharat / state

Two Soldiers, 2 Porters Killed In Attack On Army Vehicle In Baramulla; Massive Search Ops Underway

Baramulla: Two soldiers and two porters were killed, and three others were injured Thursday evening after suspected militants targeted an Indian Army vehicle in the Nagin area of Butapathri near Gulmarg, close to the Line of Control (LoC) here, officials said. A large-scale search operation is underway as security forces work to track down the attackers.

The attack occurred when an 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) vehicle was ambushed en route from Butapathri, according to military officials.

"Initial reports indicated four to five soldiers and a few porters were injured in the attack. Two soldiers and two porters succumbed to their injuries, while three soldiers and a porter are undergoing treatment at a hospital," an Army officer stationed in north Kashmir confirmed.

The deceased porters were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary of Nowshera Boniyar and Zahoor Ahmad Mir of Barnate Boniyar, while soldiers have been identified as Jeevan Singh and Kaisar Ahmed Shah.

"The attack happened as an Army vehicle came under fire from terrorists hiding in the area. The attack is a part of an infiltration bid also cannot be ruled out," the officer said, adding that senior security officials are overseeing the ongoing search operation.