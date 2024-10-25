Two Soldiers, 2 Porters Killed In Attack On Army Vehicle In Baramulla; Massive Search Ops Underway

Baramulla: Two soldiers and two porters were killed, and three others were injured Thursday evening after suspected militants targeted an Indian Army vehicle in the Nagin area of Butapathri near Gulmarg, close to the Line of Control (LoC) here, officials said. A large-scale search operation is underway as security forces work to track down the attackers.
The attack occurred when an 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) vehicle was ambushed en route from Butapathri, according to military officials.
"Initial reports indicated four to five soldiers and a few porters were injured in the attack. Two soldiers and two porters succumbed to their injuries, while three soldiers and a porter are undergoing treatment at a hospital," an Army officer stationed in north Kashmir confirmed.
The deceased porters were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary of Nowshera Boniyar and Zahoor Ahmad Mir of Barnate Boniyar, while soldiers have been identified as Jeevan Singh and Kaisar Ahmed Shah.
"The attack happened as an Army vehicle came under fire from terrorists hiding in the area. The attack is a part of an infiltration bid also cannot be ruled out," the officer said, adding that senior security officials are overseeing the ongoing search operation.
Following the attack, security forces swiftly launched a cordon and search operation. Additional reinforcements were deployed to the area to aid in the search. "Drones and helicopters have also been deployed in the area. And naka (checkpost) checking has also been intensified."
In a statement, Baramulla police confirmed an exchange of gunfire, saying, "Some exchange of fire took place between forces and terrorists in the Butapathri sector of District Baramulla around Nagin post. Further details will be shared after verifying facts."
The attack occurred just hours after a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Pritam Singh, was found injured under unclear circumstances in Pulwama’s Tral area. Police have not confirmed any militant involvement in this incident.
The attack comes three days after a deadly attack that claimed the lives of six construction workers and a doctor at a housing camp for workers of the Z-Morh tunnel project.
Following that attack, security forces claimed to have dismantled a newly formed militant group, Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLYM), through a series of raids across multiple districts of Kashmir.
