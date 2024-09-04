ETV Bharat / state

Barabanki Rape Case: Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment; Fine Of Rs 1 Lakh Imposed

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

The accused Pappu has been sentenced to death for raping a minor girl back in 2019 near the Ramsanehi Ghat area while she was eating mulberries near her house. The girl's grandfather filed a complaint following which investigation was initiated.

Special Public Prosecutor Officer Anoop Kumar Mishra said that the plaintiff, a resident of a village in the Ramsanehi Ghat police station area, registered a complaint on April 17, 2019, against the accused Pappu
District and Sessions Court, Barabanki (ETV Bharat)

Barabanki: Upholding fair and speedy justice, the Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge sentenced a man to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for raping a minor five years ago near the Ramsanehi Ghat area.

Special Public Prosecutor Officer Anoop Kumar Mishra said that the plaintiff, a resident of a village in the Ramsanehi Ghat police station area, registered a complaint on April 17, 2019, against the accused Pappu who had raped his granddaughter while the minor had come to stay at his house.

The complainant said, "Pappu raped her while she had gone out to eat mulberries near the house. When I went to Pappu's to confront him, he abused my granddaughter and even threatened to kill her."

On the plaintiff's complaint, the then-investigating officer initiated a probe by registering a case under the Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Ramsanehi Ghat police station. The police eventually traced and arrested Pappu, a resident of the Bajpur village.

The investigating officer, using scientific methods, collected evidence and filed a charge sheet in the court against the Pappu, under section 376 (3) of IPC and 06 of the POCSO Act.

Section 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 states that anyone who rapes a woman under the age of 16 can be punished with a minimum of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, but up to life in prison, a fine that is reasonable and just to cover the victim's medical expenses and rehabilitation.

After hearing the testimony of the witnesses presented by the prosecution and defence and the arguments of the advocates of both sides, Additional Sessions Judge / Special Judge POCSO Act Gyan Prakash Shukla convicted the accused Pappu and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of one lakh rupees.

Read More:

  1. POCSO Court Convicts 6 More In 1992 Ajmer Rape-Blackmail Case; Over 100 Girls Victims
  2. 12 People Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Astrologer Tiwari Murder Case

Barabanki: Upholding fair and speedy justice, the Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge sentenced a man to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for raping a minor five years ago near the Ramsanehi Ghat area.

Special Public Prosecutor Officer Anoop Kumar Mishra said that the plaintiff, a resident of a village in the Ramsanehi Ghat police station area, registered a complaint on April 17, 2019, against the accused Pappu who had raped his granddaughter while the minor had come to stay at his house.

The complainant said, "Pappu raped her while she had gone out to eat mulberries near the house. When I went to Pappu's to confront him, he abused my granddaughter and even threatened to kill her."

On the plaintiff's complaint, the then-investigating officer initiated a probe by registering a case under the Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Ramsanehi Ghat police station. The police eventually traced and arrested Pappu, a resident of the Bajpur village.

The investigating officer, using scientific methods, collected evidence and filed a charge sheet in the court against the Pappu, under section 376 (3) of IPC and 06 of the POCSO Act.

Section 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 states that anyone who rapes a woman under the age of 16 can be punished with a minimum of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, but up to life in prison, a fine that is reasonable and just to cover the victim's medical expenses and rehabilitation.

After hearing the testimony of the witnesses presented by the prosecution and defence and the arguments of the advocates of both sides, Additional Sessions Judge / Special Judge POCSO Act Gyan Prakash Shukla convicted the accused Pappu and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of one lakh rupees.

Read More:

  1. POCSO Court Convicts 6 More In 1992 Ajmer Rape-Blackmail Case; Over 100 Girls Victims
  2. 12 People Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Astrologer Tiwari Murder Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BARABANKI RAPE CASEMINOR GIRL RAPEDUTTAR PRADESH NEWSPOCSO ACTBARABANKI RAPE CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.