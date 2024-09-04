Barabanki Rape Case: Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment; Fine Of Rs 1 Lakh Imposed

Barabanki: Upholding fair and speedy justice, the Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge sentenced a man to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for raping a minor five years ago near the Ramsanehi Ghat area.

Special Public Prosecutor Officer Anoop Kumar Mishra said that the plaintiff, a resident of a village in the Ramsanehi Ghat police station area, registered a complaint on April 17, 2019, against the accused Pappu who had raped his granddaughter while the minor had come to stay at his house.

The complainant said, "Pappu raped her while she had gone out to eat mulberries near the house. When I went to Pappu's to confront him, he abused my granddaughter and even threatened to kill her."

On the plaintiff's complaint, the then-investigating officer initiated a probe by registering a case under the Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Ramsanehi Ghat police station. The police eventually traced and arrested Pappu, a resident of the Bajpur village.

The investigating officer, using scientific methods, collected evidence and filed a charge sheet in the court against the Pappu, under section 376 (3) of IPC and 06 of the POCSO Act.

Section 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 states that anyone who rapes a woman under the age of 16 can be punished with a minimum of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, but up to life in prison, a fine that is reasonable and just to cover the victim's medical expenses and rehabilitation.

After hearing the testimony of the witnesses presented by the prosecution and defence and the arguments of the advocates of both sides, Additional Sessions Judge / Special Judge POCSO Act Gyan Prakash Shukla convicted the accused Pappu and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of one lakh rupees.