39 'Baraatis' Injured, Five Critical As Truck Hits Bus In Rajasthan

Rajsamand: Nearly 39 'baraatis' were injured after their bus was hit by a speeding truck in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Wednesday evening. All were rushed to a nearby hospital, where five are stated to be in critical condition.

CCTV footage of the spot revealed that the truck drove into the bus going the wrong way to prevent a car from being hit. Losing control, the truck driver rammed into the bus and both the vehicles were severely damaged while many passengers fell 10 to 15 feet away from the impact point.

The accident occurred near the Negadia toll post under the Delwara police station area. Vijendra Singh, Delwara police station in-charge said the 'baraat' (wedding procession) of Manoj Nayak, a resident of Udaipur, had left for Tarakheda from Adarsh ​​Nagar University Road in the afternoon. The groom, Manoj, and his younger brother, Chandraprakash, who were travelling in a car ahead of the bus, were unhurt, Singh said.

Police said CCTV footage revealed that the truck suddenly changed direction resulting which, the accident occurred. The entire bus and the truck's cabin were badly damaged. The truck driver, who was trapped inside the cabin, was rescued out of the vehicle after a half-an-hour effort with the help of a crane.

On information, Rajsamand SP Manish Tripathi sent additional police force to the spot and teams from multiple police stations namely Delwara, Shrinathji Temple and Nathdwara reached here to conduct the rescue operation. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Ananta Hospital and Medical College and the condition of five remains critical, police said.

Following the accident, there was a massive traffic congestion on the highway. Nathdwara SDM Raksha Pareek also reached Ananta Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured and instructed the hospital management to provide better treatment.