Odisha State Bar Council Orders Archana Nag Not To Practice Law In Any Court

Cuttack: The Odisha State Bar Council, exercising its regulatory and disciplinary jurisdiction, has suspended advocate Archana Nag, the principal accused in the high-profile honey-trap scandal, from its roll of members. By its order on Wednesday, the Council further prohibited her from practising before any court of law pending disciplinary proceedings now set in motion.

Acting suo motu, the Council noted that the respondent-advocate had suppressed material facts at the time of her enrolment by failing to disclose the pendency of criminal cases registered against her, thereby vitiating the integrity of her declaration under the Advocates Act.

The Council also recorded that she made a false declaration by stating that she was not employed, despite concurrently holding the office of Vice President in two corporate entities, which constitutes a misrepresentation of fact.

Upon receipt of a prima facie report from the Disciplinary Committee, Bar Council Chairman Sitanshu Mohan Dwibedy issued the suspension order. This interim measure aligns with the Council's statutory mandate to safeguard the sanctity of the legal profession. Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week had attached Nag's immovable property, a bungalow in Bhubaneswar valued at Rs 3.4 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), thereby adding weight to the allegations.