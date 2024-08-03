Banswara: Violent Clash Between Protesters, Policemen Over Mahi Nuclear Plant Project

Banswara: Angry protesters, primarily tribals, pelted stones at the police in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Friday over a proposed nuclear power plant there, leaving three cops injured. The cause behind the clash revolved around the Mahi nuclear plant project, whose foundation stone is likely to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Police too lathi-charged, fired tear gas and removed angry protestors who were blocking the road as the clash continued for three hours. As many as 12 people were detained, and several villagers injured after the clash.

The collector along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) appealed to the general public to maintain peace and warned of taking strict action against those who mislead the crowd by spreading rumours.

According to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the site for the proposed 2,800 MW NPCIL nuclear power plant near the Pratap Dairy in Chhoti Sarwan village has displaced locals, causing disruption in the area. Several villagers have straight up refused to vacate their land despite being assured sufficient compensation.

Banswara collector Dr Indrajit Yadav said that some anti-social elements intended to create a terrible menace in the area. "The cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 40,000 crore and will generate huge employment," he added.

The issue of the clash reached the Assembly as Bharatiya Adivasi Party MLA, Jai Krishna Patel raised his voice against the attack on tribals. "The tribals there were beaten up and put behind bars. Police lathi-charged them and fired tear gas as well," he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, in his defense said that there is complete control over law and order situation in Banswara. "The land is already with the NPCIL," he said. Meanwhile, Banswara Dungarpur MP Rajkumar Roat took to social media, urging people to maintain peace.

"The district administration should listen to the demands of the villagers regarding the Banswara nuclear power plant peacefully and move forward to resolve the issue. They should not be removed forcefully. The local villagers are also requested to maintain peace," the post said.