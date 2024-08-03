ETV Bharat / state

Banswara: Violent Clash Between Protesters, Policemen Over Mahi Nuclear Plant Project

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 3, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

Protestors pelted stones while the police lathicharged women and used teargas to disperse the crowd on Friday after a violence clash broke out between the two parties regarding the Mahi nuclear plant project. As many as 12 people have been detained in the case, police said.

a
Police too lathi-charged, fired tear gas and removed angry protestors from the spot. (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Banswara: Angry protesters, primarily tribals, pelted stones at the police in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Friday over a proposed nuclear power plant there, leaving three cops injured. The cause behind the clash revolved around the Mahi nuclear plant project, whose foundation stone is likely to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Police too lathi-charged, fired tear gas and removed angry protestors who were blocking the road as the clash continued for three hours. As many as 12 people were detained, and several villagers injured after the clash.

The collector along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) appealed to the general public to maintain peace and warned of taking strict action against those who mislead the crowd by spreading rumours.

According to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the site for the proposed 2,800 MW NPCIL nuclear power plant near the Pratap Dairy in Chhoti Sarwan village has displaced locals, causing disruption in the area. Several villagers have straight up refused to vacate their land despite being assured sufficient compensation.

Banswara collector Dr Indrajit Yadav said that some anti-social elements intended to create a terrible menace in the area. "The cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 40,000 crore and will generate huge employment," he added.

The issue of the clash reached the Assembly as Bharatiya Adivasi Party MLA, Jai Krishna Patel raised his voice against the attack on tribals. "The tribals there were beaten up and put behind bars. Police lathi-charged them and fired tear gas as well," he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, in his defense said that there is complete control over law and order situation in Banswara. "The land is already with the NPCIL," he said. Meanwhile, Banswara Dungarpur MP Rajkumar Roat took to social media, urging people to maintain peace.

"The district administration should listen to the demands of the villagers regarding the Banswara nuclear power plant peacefully and move forward to resolve the issue. They should not be removed forcefully. The local villagers are also requested to maintain peace," the post said.

Read More:

  1. Watch: Rajkumar Roat, Lone MP Of Bharat Adivasi Party From Rajasthan, Rides Camel to Take Oath In Parliament
  2. Minister's Remark on Tribals Stirs Outrage; Bharat Adivasi Party Demands Centre to Issue DNA Cards

Banswara: Angry protesters, primarily tribals, pelted stones at the police in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Friday over a proposed nuclear power plant there, leaving three cops injured. The cause behind the clash revolved around the Mahi nuclear plant project, whose foundation stone is likely to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Police too lathi-charged, fired tear gas and removed angry protestors who were blocking the road as the clash continued for three hours. As many as 12 people were detained, and several villagers injured after the clash.

The collector along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) appealed to the general public to maintain peace and warned of taking strict action against those who mislead the crowd by spreading rumours.

According to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the site for the proposed 2,800 MW NPCIL nuclear power plant near the Pratap Dairy in Chhoti Sarwan village has displaced locals, causing disruption in the area. Several villagers have straight up refused to vacate their land despite being assured sufficient compensation.

Banswara collector Dr Indrajit Yadav said that some anti-social elements intended to create a terrible menace in the area. "The cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 40,000 crore and will generate huge employment," he added.

The issue of the clash reached the Assembly as Bharatiya Adivasi Party MLA, Jai Krishna Patel raised his voice against the attack on tribals. "The tribals there were beaten up and put behind bars. Police lathi-charged them and fired tear gas as well," he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, in his defense said that there is complete control over law and order situation in Banswara. "The land is already with the NPCIL," he said. Meanwhile, Banswara Dungarpur MP Rajkumar Roat took to social media, urging people to maintain peace.

"The district administration should listen to the demands of the villagers regarding the Banswara nuclear power plant peacefully and move forward to resolve the issue. They should not be removed forcefully. The local villagers are also requested to maintain peace," the post said.

Read More:

  1. Watch: Rajkumar Roat, Lone MP Of Bharat Adivasi Party From Rajasthan, Rides Camel to Take Oath In Parliament
  2. Minister's Remark on Tribals Stirs Outrage; Bharat Adivasi Party Demands Centre to Issue DNA Cards

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANSWARA MAHI PROJECTBANSWARA VIOLENCEBANSWARA CLASHBANSWARA PROTESTORSBANSWARA MAHI PROJECT VIOLENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.