Satyendra Jain's Defamation Plea Is Politically Motivated: Bansuri Swaraj Tells Court

New Delhi: BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, has termed the criminal defamation petition filed by former minister Satyendra Jain as "politically motivated".

She filed some documents in connection with the case in the Rouse Avenue court on Monday. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal has ordered the next hearing of the case on January 22.

During the hearing, Swaraj's lawyer said that Jain had made the allegations with an eye on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and has also been in judicial custody. Earlier on January 4, the court had given time to Swaraj to file her response.

Court notice to Bansuri Swaraj

On December 16, 2024, the court took cognizance of Jain's criminal defamation petition and issued a notice to Swaraj. Jain filed a petition saying Swaraj's statement was aimed at tarnishing his image during a television interview on October 5, 2023.

Jain said Swaraj had alleged that Rs 3 crore in cash, 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from his house. He further alleged that Swaraj had called him corrupt and fake. Jain said that Swaraj's statements were meant to defame him and take undue political advantage.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022 in disproportionate assets and money laundering cases. He was granted bail on October 18.