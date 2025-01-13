ETV Bharat / state

Satyendra Jain's Defamation Plea Is Politically Motivated: Bansuri Swaraj Tells Court

In an earlier hearing, Rouse Avenue court had issued a defamation notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and asked her to file her response.

Satyendra Jain's Defamation Plea Is Politically Motivated: Bansuri Swaraj Tells Court
File photo of Bansuri Swaraj (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 1:33 PM IST

New Delhi: BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, has termed the criminal defamation petition filed by former minister Satyendra Jain as "politically motivated".

She filed some documents in connection with the case in the Rouse Avenue court on Monday. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal has ordered the next hearing of the case on January 22.

During the hearing, Swaraj's lawyer said that Jain had made the allegations with an eye on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and has also been in judicial custody. Earlier on January 4, the court had given time to Swaraj to file her response.

Court notice to Bansuri Swaraj

On December 16, 2024, the court took cognizance of Jain's criminal defamation petition and issued a notice to Swaraj. Jain filed a petition saying Swaraj's statement was aimed at tarnishing his image during a television interview on October 5, 2023.

Jain said Swaraj had alleged that Rs 3 crore in cash, 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from his house. He further alleged that Swaraj had called him corrupt and fake. Jain said that Swaraj's statements were meant to defame him and take undue political advantage.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022 in disproportionate assets and money laundering cases. He was granted bail on October 18.

Read more

  1. Delhi Court Issues Defamation Notice To Bansuri Swaraj, Asks Her To Appear On Dec 20
  2. Bansuri, the Swaraj scion, Casts Vote Accompanied By Father, Urges All To Vote for 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi: BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, has termed the criminal defamation petition filed by former minister Satyendra Jain as "politically motivated".

She filed some documents in connection with the case in the Rouse Avenue court on Monday. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal has ordered the next hearing of the case on January 22.

During the hearing, Swaraj's lawyer said that Jain had made the allegations with an eye on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and has also been in judicial custody. Earlier on January 4, the court had given time to Swaraj to file her response.

Court notice to Bansuri Swaraj

On December 16, 2024, the court took cognizance of Jain's criminal defamation petition and issued a notice to Swaraj. Jain filed a petition saying Swaraj's statement was aimed at tarnishing his image during a television interview on October 5, 2023.

Jain said Swaraj had alleged that Rs 3 crore in cash, 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from his house. He further alleged that Swaraj had called him corrupt and fake. Jain said that Swaraj's statements were meant to defame him and take undue political advantage.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022 in disproportionate assets and money laundering cases. He was granted bail on October 18.

Read more

  1. Delhi Court Issues Defamation Notice To Bansuri Swaraj, Asks Her To Appear On Dec 20
  2. Bansuri, the Swaraj scion, Casts Vote Accompanied By Father, Urges All To Vote for 'Viksit Bharat'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANSURI SWARAJSATYENDRA JAINDEFAMATION PETITIONBANSURI SWARAJ DEFAMATION CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.