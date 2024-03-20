Bansuri Swaraj Predicts BJP Wave in Delhi, Says Party will Win All 7 Seats; No AAP- Cong Impact

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj, the youngest BJP Lok Sabha candidate in Delhi, said the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance is based on "self-interest" and will not impact the prospects of her party which will retain all seven parliamentary seats in the city.

In an interview with PTI, the daughter of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, said the slogan "Abki Baar 400 Paar (This time, 400-plus seats)" is not just a catchphrase but a resolve that will be translated into reality with the help of dedicated BJP workers and the support of the people.

The 40-year-old BJP nominee for the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency said, "There will be no impact of the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi. We are running a very positive campaign, going among the people with a report card of 10 years."

"The Narendra Modi government did what it said. All promises made in the manifesto, be it removing Article 370, construction of Ram temple or bringing legislation for 33 per cent reservation for women in state assemblies and Parliament, were fulfilled," Bansuri Swaraj said. She is one of the two women candidates fielded by the BJP in Delhi. The party is vying for a clean sweep on all seven seats in the national capital for the third time in a row.

Swaraj claimed the "AAP-Congress alliance is based on self-interest". "When there is politics of self-interest, both 'Rastradharma' and 'Rajdharma' are sacrificed. So, this alliance will not survive," she said. The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat as part of its seat-sharing deal with the Congress. It has fielded Somnath Bharti from the seat.

Swaraj said that she has been receiving a lot of affection from the people while campaigning in the New Delhi constituency. The BJP candidate said that she does not like sitting on a stage and giving speeches. "Instead go among the people and communicate with them," she told PTI.

"I must have done good deeds in my past lives that I found a mother like Sushma Swaraj. I have imbibed the 'sanskar' I got from her. I believe that in this new chapter of my life, I have her blessings. The affection people have for her is showered on me when I go amidst them," Bansuri Swaraj said.

The BJP candidate said that while campaigning, she was witnessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity among the masses, his determination to fulfil promises and the vision of "Viksit Bharat". "The unfathomable trust of the people in PM Modi can be seen surging now," she said.

About the chances of the BJP's victory in Delhi, Swaraj asserted people of the city have "absolute trust" in Prime Minister Modi's development policies and his guarantees. "It is an assurance of good governance. That is why the people of Delhi will give all seven seats (of the city) to the BJP."

Sharing her vision for the New Delhi constituency, Swaraj said she would make all possible efforts, including taking legal recourse, to ensure that the Modi government's welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, stalled due to "selfish politics" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reach the people of Delhi.

"This is one important issue that I will raise after winning the election," she said, adding that she would try to set up a start-up hub in Delhi that will also aid in women's empowerment. Swaraj said the hub may also have a section for self-help groups of women and it would focus on entrepreneurship.

For women's safety, she advocated leveraging technology. "I will try to push for the use of drones by Delhi Police that will prove to be a major step for women's safety."