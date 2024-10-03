Bansdroni Student Death: Rupa Ganguly Arrested After Overnight Protest

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician and former BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has been arrested and taken to Lalbazar, Kolkata Police headquarters while staging a dharna on Wednesday night on the Bansdroni Police Station premises. She was demanding the release of a BJP leader who was arrested in the Bansdroni accident case.

A police official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Ganguly was arrested for entering the police station without permission. Bansdroni erupted in protests after the death of a school student in a road accident involving an excavator on Wednesday.

A protest organised by locals continued throughout the night and the locals even clashed with the police in the Dinesh Nagar locality. The Class-9 student was crushed by the excavator while standing by his bicycle near his tuition centre.

He was rushed to the hospital, but the 15-year-old boy was declared dead on arrival. Enraged at the accident, which allegedly occurred due to the poor condition of the road, locals vandalised the excavator.

The local Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor faced the wrath of the protesters who alleged his negligence. The protesters blocked the road and held the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Patuli police station hostage for several hours. The OC was even allegedly pushed into the muddy water on the road by angry protesters.

Later in the evening, Ganguly staged a protest outside the Bansdroni police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the driver responsible for the student's death. She questioned why the excavator driver had not been arrested. She also accused the TMC of using 'goons' to shield the police.