Banner With 'Architect of Mahavijay' Clears Air Over Maha CM Pick

Nagpur: After Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde cleared the air over the chief ministership on Wednesday by saying, "We will support whoever the BJP central leadership decides," it's just a formality that Devendra Fadnavis will be passed on the baton.

A hoarding with the message "Architect of Mahavijay" has been put up at Fadnavis' residence in Dharmapath in Nagpur. The dilemma over the chief ministerial face has been brewing in the Mahayuti partners for the last few days since the declaration of the results, in which the BJP posted a thumping majority among the allies, occupying the driver's seat.

However, after Shinde clarified his position, emergent indications of Fadnavis' chief ministership are more than certain. The banners with the line "Architect of Mahavijay" are being removed by Shinde.

The doubting Thomases are now confident of Fadnavis' ascension to the top post in Maharashtra Shasan.

Reacting to the cacophonies, Fadnavis said, "We are all united in the grand alliance. Eknath Shinde, I and Ajit Dada do not have any differences. Before the elections, we had said all decisions would be made together, our elders would sit with us and make decisions. All decisions will be made similarly. Therefore, if there is any doubt in anyone's mind, it has been cleared by Shinde today. We will have a meeting with our party elders regarding the next course of action".

