Banned: Tamil Nadu Prohibits Use Of Liquid Nitrogen In Smoke Biscuits

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government's food safety department has imposed a ban on using Liquid Nitrogen(LN) in smoke biscuits using the provisions of a food safety Act, on Thursday.

The decision to ban comes in the wake of a recent video showing a boy from Karnataka of having purportedly died after ingesting a 'Smoke Biscuit', a delicacy made using LN. Investigations revealed that the boy who took ill after having Liquid Nitrogen-laced smoke biscuit was admitted to a hospital and was saved through treatment.

As per the orders issued by the Designated Food Safety Official, the food producers and retailers will not be allowed to use LN beyond the permitted use cases under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.

The order said the act defines additives as items which are permitted for either adding nutritious values, production, preservation, manufacturing, treating, packaging and transport.

Under the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), LN has been permitted to be used as a frothing agent, packaging gas and as catalyser.

"The act says Liquid Nitrogen can be used only as an additive in the described use in nine use cases listed under the regulations. Liquid Nitrogen has been permitted to be used as a packaging gas, preservative, and to remove oxygen in some cases," the order read.

The order said that the department has learnt that there are some shops offering this LN based biscuit which are not permissible under the 2011 regulation order. LN cannot be used in ready to eat foods, especially in biscuits.

The order warned that it would invoke powers vested within the law to take action against the erring shops and establishments. The District Food Safety Official can levy fines up to Rs 10,000. It will go up to Rs 2 lakhs in case if the violator is holder of Food Safety Licence. It will also apply for the vendors who do not fall under any regulatory category or do not have any safety certification. Criminal proceedings will be initiated if any consumer takes ill or dies after consuming LN based instant ready-to-eat foods.

It is with the goodwill of ensuring the safety and health of the denizens, this order is being issued.