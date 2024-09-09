A First Since 1987: Banned Jamaat Holds Election Rally In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar: Jamaat-e-Islami, the banned religio-political organisation in Kashmir, which has fielded four of its members as independents in the upcoming Assembly Elections in the Union Territory, held its first election rally in the Kulgam district on Sunday.

Attended by thousands, the rally was significant since it meant the return of JeI to electoral politics after 37 years. The event garnered a huge response from the JeI sympathizers and workers who attended the rally in large numbers in Bugam village of the south Kashmir district. The village is known as the JeI bastion in Kashmir.

Sayar Ahmad Reshi, a local JeI candidate is contesting the polls against CPIM leader and four-time legislator Yousuf Tarigami. The JeI has fielded three other candidates in Pulwama, Kulgam, and Devsar, and supports former PDP legislator Ajaz Ahmad Mir for the Zainapora seat. The banned JeI leaders urged the workers to rally for the independents and campaign for them in the assembly elections.

Speaking at the rally, the panel advisor Shamim Ahmad Thoker said that within the ambit of the constitution of India, they will raise the issues of the people and talk about the rights of the people.

"We will abide by the constitution of India but will not shy away from talking about oppression, and rights of the people. We will become promoters and supporters of peace. You will have to support us," Thoker said, addressing the rally.

The JeI was banned under the Unlawful Activities Act by the government of India in February 2019 after the Pulwama suicide attack on a CRPF convoy. While urging the centre to lift the ban, the panel of the banned organizations has agreed to contest elections and has fielded independent candidates on a few seats in the valley.

Bugam's rally was its first election rally after the 1987 elections which the organisation decided to boycott alleging rigging. The organisation members who are out of jail formed a panel headed by a senior JeI member Ghulam Qadir Wani which is spearheading the talks with the government of India through Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari for contesting assembly elections and lifting the ban.