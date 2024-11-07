ETV Bharat / state

Banned Extremist Group PLFI Calls For Jharkhand Election Boycott

Red posters, allegedly put up by the group, were discovered in Ranchi and Khunti districts.

Banned Extremist Group PLFI Calls For Jharkhand Election Boycott
A banner by the banned extremist group PLFI (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Ranchi: The banned extremist organisation People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) has made a call to boycott the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Red posters, allegedly put up by the group, were discovered in Ranchi and Khunti districts early Thursday morning.

The posters, released by PLFI's central committee, claim the government has failed to serve the people and urge citizens to "destroy the rule of police administration." They also appeal to farmers, labourers, tribals, students, and young women to boycott the elections to protect water, forest, and land rights.

Banned Extremist Group PLFI Calls For Jharkhand Election Boycott (ETV Bharat)

In Ranchi, Bedo police swiftly removed the posters from the Beddo market area, near UCO Bank, after receiving information. DSP Ashok Ram confirmed an investigation is underway to determine whether PLFI or mischievous elements were responsible.

Meanwhile, in Khunti, PLFI Naxalites pasted posters near the Jain temple on Karra Road, just steps away from the police station. The incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday, and police removed the posters after being informed in the morning. DSP Varun Rajak confirmed the incident and assured residents there was no need to panic.

CCTV footage has captured images of suspects, and police are taking action. "We will soon arrest those responsible," DSP Rajak said.

This provocative move by PLFI has raised concerns ahead of the assembly elections. Authorities are on high alert, and investigations are ongoing to prevent further incidents. Police assure that they will take all necessary measures to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

Ranchi: The banned extremist organisation People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) has made a call to boycott the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Red posters, allegedly put up by the group, were discovered in Ranchi and Khunti districts early Thursday morning.

The posters, released by PLFI's central committee, claim the government has failed to serve the people and urge citizens to "destroy the rule of police administration." They also appeal to farmers, labourers, tribals, students, and young women to boycott the elections to protect water, forest, and land rights.

Banned Extremist Group PLFI Calls For Jharkhand Election Boycott (ETV Bharat)

In Ranchi, Bedo police swiftly removed the posters from the Beddo market area, near UCO Bank, after receiving information. DSP Ashok Ram confirmed an investigation is underway to determine whether PLFI or mischievous elements were responsible.

Meanwhile, in Khunti, PLFI Naxalites pasted posters near the Jain temple on Karra Road, just steps away from the police station. The incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday, and police removed the posters after being informed in the morning. DSP Varun Rajak confirmed the incident and assured residents there was no need to panic.

CCTV footage has captured images of suspects, and police are taking action. "We will soon arrest those responsible," DSP Rajak said.

This provocative move by PLFI has raised concerns ahead of the assembly elections. Authorities are on high alert, and investigations are ongoing to prevent further incidents. Police assure that they will take all necessary measures to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POSTERS IN BEDDO BAZAR RANCHIMAOIST POSTER IN BEDDO BAZAR RANCHINAXALITE POSTER IN RANCHIMAOIST CALL FOR ELECTION BOYCOTT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.