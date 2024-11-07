Ranchi: The banned extremist organisation People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) has made a call to boycott the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Red posters, allegedly put up by the group, were discovered in Ranchi and Khunti districts early Thursday morning.

The posters, released by PLFI's central committee, claim the government has failed to serve the people and urge citizens to "destroy the rule of police administration." They also appeal to farmers, labourers, tribals, students, and young women to boycott the elections to protect water, forest, and land rights.

Banned Extremist Group PLFI Calls For Jharkhand Election Boycott (ETV Bharat)

In Ranchi, Bedo police swiftly removed the posters from the Beddo market area, near UCO Bank, after receiving information. DSP Ashok Ram confirmed an investigation is underway to determine whether PLFI or mischievous elements were responsible.

Meanwhile, in Khunti, PLFI Naxalites pasted posters near the Jain temple on Karra Road, just steps away from the police station. The incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday, and police removed the posters after being informed in the morning. DSP Varun Rajak confirmed the incident and assured residents there was no need to panic.

CCTV footage has captured images of suspects, and police are taking action. "We will soon arrest those responsible," DSP Rajak said.

This provocative move by PLFI has raised concerns ahead of the assembly elections. Authorities are on high alert, and investigations are ongoing to prevent further incidents. Police assure that they will take all necessary measures to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.