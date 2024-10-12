ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Youth Caught While Masturbating In Bankura Medical College's Ladies Hostel

The incident took place on Friday when a man, pretending to be a guardian, entered the toilet of the old building and was caught masturbating.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

On the seventh day of the ongoing hunger strike of junior doctors in Kolkata, another disgusting incident came to light where a man was caught masturbating inside the ladies hostel of the Bankura Sammilani Medical College late on Friday night.
Bankura: On the seventh day of the ongoing hunger strike of junior doctors in Kolkata, another disgusting incident has come to light posing serious questions regarding safety of students across medical colleges in the state. A man was caught masturbating inside the ladies hostel of the Bankura Sammilani Medical College late on Friday night, leading to an uproar in the area.

Panic and fear spread after the incident was reported leading hostelers to gherao (surround someone in authority) the hospital principal, demanding immediate security on campus.

On the night of the incident, a young man tried to enter the ladies' hostel of the medical college by identifying himself as a guardian. However, feeling something fishy, a security guard stopped him and did not permit him to go inside. After some time, escaping everyone's attention, he managed to enter the old building of the hostel and went into its toilet.

To his bad luck, a student noticed him and alerted everyone when she saw him in that state. Students came running after hearing her screams. The man, scared to death, locked the toilet door from inside. Panchanan Kundu, the principal of the medical college, rushed to the ladies' hostel after coming to know of the incident.

Residents claimed that a few days ago an outsider youth had entered the ladies' hostel but managed to escape. Back then, the authorities had promised to increase security officials near the hostel but in vain.

After Friday's incident, residents have claimed that this is not a singular incident. Cases of repeated security breaches have been taking place and mere assurances are not enough, they complained. We are having to spend our days in the hostel in fear, the students said. On the other hand, the administration has assured to take necessary steps and amplify security protocols in the hostel.

