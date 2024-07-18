ETV Bharat / state

Bank Fraud: ED Raids Haryana Cong MLA, Others

By PTI

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

The ED conducted searches at multiple locations, including those belonging to Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son and Allies Strips Limited (ASL), in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged Rs 1,392 crore bank fraud case.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched locations of Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, a metal fabricating company and its promoters as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged Rs 1,392 crore worth bank loan fraud case, official sources said.

About 15 locations, including those in Mahendragarh, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in Haryana, Delhi and Jamshedpur, were being searched by the central agency's Gurugram office.

This includes the premises of the 65-year-old MLA from Mahendragarh constituency, his son Akshat Singh, the company Allied Strips Limited (ASL) and its promoters Mohinder Agrawal, Gaurav Agrawal and some others, the sources said. ASL is in the manufacturing of cold-roll steel products.

The company is alleged to be involved in a bank loan fraud case of Rs 1,392 crore and was booked by the CBI in 2022. It is alleged that Rao Dan Singh's family and his companies took loan money from ASL but never returned and later these funds were written off, the sources said.

TAGGED:

ED RAIDS HARYANA CONG MLACONGRESS MLA RAO DAN SINGHED RAIDS IN HARYANA

