17 Bangladeshis Working At Haryana Brick Kiln Arrested For Illegally Staying Here For 15 Yrs

Seventeen Bangladeshis had illegally entered into India 15 days ago. After spending few years in Rajasthan, they settled in Haryana and worked at brick kiln.

17 Bangladeshis Arrested For Illegally Staying In Haryana For 15 Yrs
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 6:21 PM IST

Rewari: In a major action against infiltrators in Haryana's Rewari district, police and intelligence department arrested 17 Bangladeshis, including five children, from a brick kiln at a village here.

The kiln is located in Saharanwas village under Rampura police station area. Police said the accused had illegally entered India by crossing the international border 15 years ago and were working at the brick kiln. Rampura Police have launched a probe in this connection, officials said.

The intelligence officials had launched a campaign to identify infiltrators. Under which, officials of Rampura police station and the intelligence department scrutinised documents of the workers engaged at the brick kiln. However, 17 workers could not provide any identity proof substantiating them as Indian citizens. Among them, there are seven men, five women and five children.

Later during interrogation, the accused told police that they were Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed the India-Bangladesh border around 15 years ago. They initially spent a few years in Rajasthan and then shifted to Rewari, where they have been working at the brick kiln for the last several years.

An official of Rampura police station said process is on to register a case against the accused for illegally crossing into India. They are being produced in court today and necessary action will be taken against them, he added.

