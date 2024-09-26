ETV Bharat / state

7 Bangladeshi Women Held For Illegal Stay In Navi Mumbai

Thane: Police have arrested seven Bangladeshi women for staying illegally in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip, a team from the NRI police station raided a residential premises at Krave village in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening and apprehended the women from two rooms there, he said.

The accused, who worked as domestic bits of help, had entered India illegally and were residing without any documents at rented accommodations in the village, the official from NRI police station said. A case was registered against them under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950 and the Foreigners Act, the police added.