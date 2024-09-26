ETV Bharat / state

7 Bangladeshi Women Held For Illegal Stay In Navi Mumbai

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

A team from the NRI police station apprehended seven Bangladeshi women for illegally staying in a residential premises at Krave village in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Thane: Police have arrested seven Bangladeshi women for staying illegally in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip, a team from the NRI police station raided a residential premises at Krave village in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening and apprehended the women from two rooms there, he said.

The accused, who worked as domestic bits of help, had entered India illegally and were residing without any documents at rented accommodations in the village, the official from NRI police station said. A case was registered against them under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950 and the Foreigners Act, the police added.

Thane: Police have arrested seven Bangladeshi women for staying illegally in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip, a team from the NRI police station raided a residential premises at Krave village in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening and apprehended the women from two rooms there, he said.

The accused, who worked as domestic bits of help, had entered India illegally and were residing without any documents at rented accommodations in the village, the official from NRI police station said. A case was registered against them under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950 and the Foreigners Act, the police added.

Read More

  1. Uttar Pradesh Retd Bank Employee Put Under 'Digital Arrest' For 4 Days, Duped Of Rs 1.73 Cr
  2. Rajasthan: Digitally Arrested For 15 Days, Medical College Principal Duped Of Rs 87 Lakh By Fraudsters; Here's How She Was Trapped

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANGLADESHI WOMEN ARRESTNAVI MUMBAIPASSPORT ACT 1950BANGLADESHIS ARREST IN MUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.