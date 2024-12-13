ETV Bharat / state

2 Bangladeshi Students Of AMU Get Show-Cause Notice For Posting Derogatory Comments Against India, ISKCON

AMU students complained against three Bangladeshi students of making derogatory posts following which, two were issued show-cause notice and asked to respond within 48 hours.

2 Bangladeshi Students Of AMU Get Show-Cause Notice For Posting Derogatory Comments Against India, ISKCON
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Aligarh: Two Bangladeshi students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were issued show-cause notice for making derogatory comments against ISKCON and India, its temples and women on social media.

The notice was issued by the AMU proctor after some students complained to the university authorities about the issue. The proctor has sought response from the Bangladeshi students within 48 hours.

AMU currently has around 170 foreign students of whom, nearly 36 are from Bangladesh. Among them, Arirur Rahman Rifat and Mohammad Samirul Islam were accused of making indecent comments on social media.

A group of AMU students, namely Akhil Kaushal, Hitesh Mewara, Puneet Kumar, Piyush, Rohit Chauhan and Gaurav Balgan had complained at the Proctor's Office on December 10, alleging that three Bangladeshi students have posted indecent comments on ISKCON and Indian women. They said that the comments have hurt their sentiments and demanded that they should be expelled from the university.

After this, the university conducted an investigation into the matter and a show-cause notice was served to two of the students, Arirur Rahman Rifat and Mohammad Samirul Islam. Arirur, who is studying BA Economics, presently lives in Vikarul Mulk Hall and Mohammad Samirul Islam, a postgraduate student of English, lives in Sir Syed Hall.

AMU Deputy Proctor's Advisor Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi said that the university administration has served a notice to both the students yesterday evening and they have been asked to reply within 48 hours. Action will be taken against the students on the basis of their response, he added.

Read more

  1. Bhopal Youth, Held For Anti-India Slogan, Salutes Tricolour 21 Times
  2. No 'Anti-India' Slogans Raised On Campus: Himachal University VC On Allegation

Aligarh: Two Bangladeshi students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were issued show-cause notice for making derogatory comments against ISKCON and India, its temples and women on social media.

The notice was issued by the AMU proctor after some students complained to the university authorities about the issue. The proctor has sought response from the Bangladeshi students within 48 hours.

AMU currently has around 170 foreign students of whom, nearly 36 are from Bangladesh. Among them, Arirur Rahman Rifat and Mohammad Samirul Islam were accused of making indecent comments on social media.

A group of AMU students, namely Akhil Kaushal, Hitesh Mewara, Puneet Kumar, Piyush, Rohit Chauhan and Gaurav Balgan had complained at the Proctor's Office on December 10, alleging that three Bangladeshi students have posted indecent comments on ISKCON and Indian women. They said that the comments have hurt their sentiments and demanded that they should be expelled from the university.

After this, the university conducted an investigation into the matter and a show-cause notice was served to two of the students, Arirur Rahman Rifat and Mohammad Samirul Islam. Arirur, who is studying BA Economics, presently lives in Vikarul Mulk Hall and Mohammad Samirul Islam, a postgraduate student of English, lives in Sir Syed Hall.

AMU Deputy Proctor's Advisor Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi said that the university administration has served a notice to both the students yesterday evening and they have been asked to reply within 48 hours. Action will be taken against the students on the basis of their response, he added.

Read more

  1. Bhopal Youth, Held For Anti-India Slogan, Salutes Tricolour 21 Times
  2. No 'Anti-India' Slogans Raised On Campus: Himachal University VC On Allegation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITYBANGLADESHI STUDENTSISKCONBANGLADESHI STUDENTS SHOWCAUSED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.