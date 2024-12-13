2 Bangladeshi Students Of AMU Get Show-Cause Notice For Posting Derogatory Comments Against India, ISKCON

Aligarh: Two Bangladeshi students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were issued show-cause notice for making derogatory comments against ISKCON and India, its temples and women on social media.

The notice was issued by the AMU proctor after some students complained to the university authorities about the issue. The proctor has sought response from the Bangladeshi students within 48 hours.

AMU currently has around 170 foreign students of whom, nearly 36 are from Bangladesh. Among them, Arirur Rahman Rifat and Mohammad Samirul Islam were accused of making indecent comments on social media.

A group of AMU students, namely Akhil Kaushal, Hitesh Mewara, Puneet Kumar, Piyush, Rohit Chauhan and Gaurav Balgan had complained at the Proctor's Office on December 10, alleging that three Bangladeshi students have posted indecent comments on ISKCON and Indian women. They said that the comments have hurt their sentiments and demanded that they should be expelled from the university.

After this, the university conducted an investigation into the matter and a show-cause notice was served to two of the students, Arirur Rahman Rifat and Mohammad Samirul Islam. Arirur, who is studying BA Economics, presently lives in Vikarul Mulk Hall and Mohammad Samirul Islam, a postgraduate student of English, lives in Sir Syed Hall.

AMU Deputy Proctor's Advisor Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi said that the university administration has served a notice to both the students yesterday evening and they have been asked to reply within 48 hours. Action will be taken against the students on the basis of their response, he added.