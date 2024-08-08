ETV Bharat / state

Several Bangladeshis Stopped From Entering Into India At Bihar's Kishanganj: BSF

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The BSF and police personnel spoke to the Bangladeshis and convinced them to return to their villages. Then with the help of BGB they were sent back home.

Bangladeshi Nationals Stopped From Entering Into India At Bihar's Kishanganj
BSF jawans guarding a BOP (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kishanganj (Bihar): The BSF and local police have thwarted an infiltration attempt by Bangladeshi nationals in Bihar's Kishanganj area, located around 35 km away from the international border. Even villagers have come down to guard the borders themselves.

In view of the present political situation in Bangladesh, many people from the neighbouring country have attempted to enter into India. Several such Bangladeshi nationals came to the Indo-Bangladesh border adjacent to the Islampur police station area of Kishanganj to take shelter in this country.

On information about Bangladeshi citizens gathering at the border, BSF Commandant Ajay Shukla, SP JB Thomas and several officers of Islampur police station reached the spot to take stock of the situation. The officials have sent all the Bangladeshis back to their villages with the help of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

BSF, in its press release, said that an infiltration attempt was made at two Border Outposts (BOPs) under the North Bengal Frontier. All people who had come here were sent back after persuasion by the officers and soldiers, it said. The BSF further said that additional soldiers have been deployed at all BOPs in view of the current situation.

A strict monitoring has been ordered round the clock to deal with any kind of emergency situation, officials said. "BSF, North Bengal Frontier is committed to maintaining border security and ensuring the safety of all individuals in the area. Our forces are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to respond to any development," the press release read.

