Bangladeshi National Held In Noida For Issuing Death Threats To Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old Bangladeshi national for issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Ataul, was arrested from Noida Sector 39 police station area along with a weapon. Police said Ataul was currently living in Shaheen Bagh and a pistol, cartridges and objectionable documents along with a mobile phone that was used to issue threats on social media, were recovered from him.

Additional DCP of Noida, Manish Mishra, said a case has been registered against Sheikh Ataul in Noida Sector 39 police station under relevant sections of the BNS. In the video that went viral on social media, the accused was found making objectionable, false, provocative and communal comments against Yogi.

Mishra said that Ataul is being interrogated and efforts are on to find out whether he is involved in any criminal activity or was planning any attack on the UP CM, officials said.

In the initial round of interrogation, Ataul told police that someone had informed him that the CM is getting all the mosques demolished in Uttar Pradesh and so he issued provocative statements against him. He has also told police that he was carrying the pistol for his own safety and also to frighten people.