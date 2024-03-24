Bangladeshi National Dies Soon After Being Caught by Police in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): A Bangladeshi national died soon after being caught by the Rajasthan Police in Jaisalmer on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Muhanned Dulal Mia (58). According to the police, two suspected Bangladeshi nationals were caught on Saturday evening in Jaisalmer.

Police station in-charge Khushal Chand said that late on Saturday evening both the suspects had alighted from the bus coming from Jaisalmer to Tanot. After this, both of them were roaming in the restricted area when the police caught them. At the same time, during the interrogation, the duo revealed themselves to be Bangladeshi nationals.

“The duo then was brought to the police station. At the same time, the health of Mohammad Dulal Mia suddenly deteriorated. He was rushed to Ramgarh Community Health Centre where doctors declared him dead," Chand added. The police informed that the body of the deceased has been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The police further said, “The second Bangladeshi, who accompanied the deceased during the interrogation, has been identified as Ruben Mia (29). The duo reached India with a visa only six days ago. In this sequence, they reached Jaisalmer on Saturday and from there they took a bus to Tanot. However, they were not aware that the Tanot area was restricted.”

“Currently, the police and security agencies are interrogating him about the reasons for coming to India and reaching the border area,” the the said.

