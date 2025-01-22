ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi National Detained With Arms, Ammunition In Agartala

Two cases were registered against Shamaj Prio Chakma, resident of Khagrachari in Bangladesh, who was residing in Agartala’s Milan Chakra area, Tripura Police official said.

Shamaj Prio Chakma was detained by Tripura Police (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Agartala: Tripura Police have detained a Bangladeshi national, who has been residing in Agartala for the last six months, along with arms and ammunition.

The accused, identified as Shamaj Prio Chakma, was detained late Tuesday night in Agartala’s Milan Chakra area. Arms, cartridges and a significant amount of cash were seized from his possession, police said. It has been found that Chakma was staying in this area for past six months.

Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Deba Prasad Roy said based on a tip-off about possession of illegal items, a raid was conducted and the suspect detained. “Based on information, we conducted a raid in the Milan Chakra area and detained one Shamaj Prio Chakma. From his possession, we seized a 9 mm pistol, two cartridges, Rs 2 lakh in Indian currency and 25,000 Bangladeshi taka,”

Chakma hails from Khagrachari in Bangladesh and has been taken into police custody for questioning, Roy said. Two cases have been registered against him and further investigations are underway, the SDPO added.

Earlier in the first week of January, Tripura Police had arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from Dharmanagar while they were attempting to "illegally" cross the international border after returning from Bengaluru. The purpose of their Bengaluru visit could not be ascertained, police said.

