Trafficked Bangladeshi Girl’s Journey From Despair To Rescue, Five Arrested By Odisha Police

Cuttack: When she crossed the borders chasing a dream of a better life, she was unaware of the trap she is walking into. Her dreams were shattered the moment she realized she was ensnared in a prostitution racket. The 16-year-old Bangladeshi girl, not only endured unspeakable horrors after being trafficked to India, but braved it all with the hope that someday she will get back her life. Indeed! She was rescued from Cuttack earlier this month to narrate her story, a chilling reminder of the inhuman networks that prey on innocence.

On November 9, Madhupatna police found the minor near Cuttack’s Link Road, frightened and disoriented. The police, since then, have been pursuing leads. On Monday, they arrested Abdul Sayedul Suleman from Bhubaneswar’s Jharpada area while earlier, two suspects—Om Prakash Chaudhary and Jasmini Chaudhary—were arrested from Gopalpur in Cuttack. The couple, originally from Rajasthan, is alleged to be part of a professional trafficking syndicate.

“A case has been registered under Madhupatna Police Station. The arrested accused are being interrogated to identify others involved in the trafficking network,” said DCP Jagmohan Meena. He added that concrete evidence, including call records, points to an organized operation targeting vulnerable women.

According to police, the couple lured the girl with promises of a job but sold her into a network of abuse. “The minor was smuggled into India under the pretext of employment and was subsequently forced into prostitution. The victim, who had been in Odisha for the past three months, was rescued on November 9 from the Link Road area and is now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)," said Meena.

The Girl’s Ordeal

For three months, the girl moved between Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack, trapped in a cycle of exploitation. Her statement, recorded before the magistrate, reveals a pattern of betrayal by those she trusted. She was forced into prostitution under the guise of working in massage parlors and all her appeals for help yielded no result.

“She doesn’t remember much about where she was kept or how she ended up here,” said a member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), adding, “But her eyes tell the story of a child who has endured too much.”

From Darkness to Shelter

Now in a child care home under the CWC’s supervision, the girl is receiving medical care and counseling. Efforts are underway to verify her identity and facilitate her return to Bangladesh. “We are working closely with government agencies to ensure she goes back to her family,” said CWC Chairman Pramod Kishore Acharya.

This case raises troubling questions about border security and the extent of trafficking networks operating in the region. “How did she cross the border undetected? How many others like her are trapped in this network?” asked a senior police official. Police suspect a larger international racket behind her trafficking and are pursuing leads to identify other victims and perpetrators.

For the rescued girl, the scars of her ordeal will take time to heal. But her rescue offers a glimmer of hope. “Her life has been stolen piece by piece, but we’re committed to helping her rebuild it,” said a caregiver.

This case is not just about one victim but a wake-up call to the pervasive threat of human trafficking. It is a reminder that behind every rescue is a life waiting to be saved.