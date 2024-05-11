ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Infiltrators Posing Risk to Jharkhand Tribals: Assam CM

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed his concerns about infiltration from Bangladesh, particularly highlighting its impact on the safety of women and daughters in Jharkhand.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a conference(IANS Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bangladeshi infiltrators often acquire land by marrying tribal women and exert control over their rights.

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed his concerns about infiltration from Bangladesh, particularly highlighting its impact on the safety of women and daughters in Jharkhand. Addressing a poll rally, Sarma said Bangladeshi infiltrators often acquire land by marrying tribal women and exert control over their rights.

"I've witnessed this firsthand in Assam, where 40 per cent of the population comprises Bangladeshi infiltrators. This situation mirrors that of West Bengal. It's crucial to prevent a similar scenario in Jharkhand to safeguard our future. Additionally, we must speak up against forced conversions in Jharkhand. Electing a BJP government at the Centre is necessary to address these challenges effectively," he said.

Sarma, who was scheduled to reach Tamar under Khunti assembly constituency to campaign for Union Minister and BJP candidate Arjun Muda, could not reach the venue due to bad weather and later addressed people via his mobile phone.

Criticising the JMM-led government, Sarma said, "The amount of cash being recovered in Jharkhand reflects how much corruption is here. When Rs 35 crore can be recovered from the domestic help of a personal secretary to a minister, it indicates the scale of corruption. I appeal to you to vote for the BJP to root out corruption from here," Biswa said.

Khunti is scheduled for polls on May 13. In 2019, Munda had won the seat by a narrow margin of 1,445 votes, defeating Kalicharan Munda of the Congress, who is once again his opponent.

