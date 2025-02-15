ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh Terrorist Infiltrated Into India, Trained Cadres In Jharkhand: Intelligence Report

Jharkhand ATS investigates reports of a Bangladeshi extremist illegally crossing the border, training local youth in Pakur before fleeing back.

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has issued an alert following intelligence reports that a Bangladeshi terrorist infiltrated Pakur district and provided terror training to local youth before fleeing back.

According to a classified intelligence note, banned extremist groups in Bangladesh have intensified anti-India activities following political changes in Dhaka. The report suggests that a Bangladeshi terrorist identified as Abdul Mamun arrived in Pakur, held meetings with members of an organisation called JAHA, and conducted training sessions before returning to Bangladesh.

The ATS has now launched an investigation, alerting all district police chiefs (SPs) and DIGs to gather confidential intelligence and take action regarding any anti-India activity.

Who is Abdul Mamun?
The intelligence report has identified the suspect Abdul Mamun, as a resident of Gopinathpur, Satkhira in Bangladesh. According to intelligence sources, Mamun crossed the border illegally and reached Pakur via Dhulian, Murshidabad on 6 January. In Pakur, Mamun reportedly trained 15 members affiliated with the JAHA in Dubrajpur before leaving for Bangladesh the next day. It is learnt that the participants who received training include youth from Bengal and Jharkhand as well.

ATS sources confirmed that Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has been active in Sahibganj and Pakur in the past also, with previous investigations linking local operatives to the banned outfit.

Read More:

  1. Assam: Six affilliated to Al Qaeda network in Bangladesh arrested from Barpeta district
  2. Bangladeshi terrorist nabbed from Ghojadanga, foiled a blast in Chennai temple
  3. Two Bangladeshi terrorist arrested in Patna

