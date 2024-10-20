Bangladeshi Citizen Camouflaged As Buddhist Monk Arrested While Fleeing To Thailand

Patna: A Bangladeshi citizen living illegally in Bodh Gaya's Cox's Bazar as a Buddhist monk for the last 10 years was arrested in Bihar on Saturday. Babu Joe Barua alias Rajiv Dutta was arrested after interrogation at the Gaya International Airport while he was on his way to Thailand. Later, the police arrested him and sent him to jail.

As per the police, immigration officials smelled something fishy as soon as the man reached the airport. Dutta was on his way to Thailand in TG 327 with an Indian passport (X 7037848). When security officials held him and interrogated him, a scared Dutta confessed to illegally living in India. A lookout circular was then issued against him.

During the interrogation, he also confessed to using multiple other passports registered in the name of others which have been recovered from him. Besides an Aadhaar and a PAN card, Indian, Thai, and Euro currency notes and US Dollars have also been recovered from him.

Ashish Bharti, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya said that the Bangladeshi citizen was living in India without a visa and passport. "He was trying to escape to Thailand from the Gaya Airport. The documents recovered from him are fake. We have put him behind bars," he added.