Bangladeshi Man Held In Uttar Pradesh While Illegally Crossing Over To India From Nepal

The arrested person was identified as Pradeep Kumar Rai, a resident of of Panchgarh district in Bangladesh.

The arrested Bangladeshi citizen with security personnel. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

Maharajganj: A Bangladeshi citizen, who tried to illegally cross over to Indian side in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by a joint team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Monday.

He was caught along the Indo-Nepal border near Matara village of Thana Nichlaul around 9.30 pm on Monday night. The arrested person was identified as Pradeep Kumar Rai, a resident of of Panchgarh district in Bangladesh. Tipped by an informer, police and SSB team cordoned off the area near Matara village.

During this time, security personnel detected someone trying to illegally enter India from Nepal by taking advantage of the darkness. The team immediately stopped him and questioned him. He did not have any valid documents. Upon interrogation, he said that he was a resident of Bangladesh. Earlier, many foreign citizens have been caught while entering India illegally taking the route.

According to the police, no suspicious material was found on him. Security agencies are investigating the incident. Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said that the arrested Bangladeshi citizen is being questioned. Efforts are being made to find out what was his motive behind his entering India.

