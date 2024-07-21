Bangladesh violence: 49 Tamil Students To Be Repatriated From That Country, Says Tamil Nadu Minister

Chennai: Amid violence in Bangladesh, necessary assistance is being provided by the Indian Embassy for the repatriation of Indians living in Bangladesh. Against that backdrop, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered to obtain the details of the Tamils living ​​in Bangladesh and provide them with the necessary assistance.

In this scenario, Speaking to the ETV Bharat, Gingee Masthan, Minister of Minorities Welfare, Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees and Evacuees and Wakf Board, said, "In the first phase, steps have been taken to bring 49 students from Tamil Nadu, who are studying in Bangladesh."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is carrying out the work to bring them to the Chennai airport tonight. In all, 49 students, who are arriving in Tamil Nadu from Bangladesh on Sunday, belong to Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Ranipet, Madurai, Chennai, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai and Erode districts.

This information has been communicated to the parents of the students. He further stated, "No calls were received from people from Tamil Nadu living in Bangladesh. When we spoke to the students, they seemed to be very tense. We asked them to inform other students that the Home Department is ready to help them," he said.

Family members of Tamils ​​in Bangladesh are requested to contact the 24x7 toll-free helpline numbers of the Tamil Nadu Department of Neighborhood Tamil Welfare in case they need assistance. Within India -+91 1800 309 3793, International - +91 80 6900 9900 -+91 80 6900 9901.

