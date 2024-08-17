Bangladesh Unrest Sparks Protests in Maharashtra; Groups Clash In Nashik, Stone Pelting In Jalgaon

Nashik: Tension gripped Jalgaon and Nashik cities in north Maharashtra on Friday after group clashes and stone pelting during protests organised by a Hindu outfit to condemn atrocities on members of the minority community in Bangladesh, leaving half a dozen policemen injured while controlling the situation, officials said.

In Nashik, around 200km from Mumbai, two groups clashed during a bandh called by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in protest against atrocities on minority community members in the neighbouring country, leading to tension in the Bhadrakali area, where police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Police immediately intervened and brought the situation under control, an official said.

"The situation is tense but under control. Six tear gas shells and one rubber bullet were fired to disperse the crowd. Around six policemen were injured. Police personnel, including State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans, were deployed in the area to maintain peace," said Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik.

Police were in the process of identifying and apprehending the miscreants. "Clashes between two groups were reported from the Bhadrakali Police Station area earlier in the day. Our alert teams immediately responded and brought the situation under control. We are in the process of registering cases and arresting the miscreants. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain peace. We appeal to citizens not to believe in rumours. All shall maintain peace and co-operate with the police," according to a communique from the Nashik city police.

Trouble started in the afternoon when Sakal Hindu Samaj members took out a protest march along with a motorbike rally. When the morcha came to Bhadrakali, the protests found some shops were open in defiance of the bandh. When the morcha participants appealed for the closure of those shops, verbal arguments erupted between two groups which soon turned into clashes during which stones were pelted, causing damage to some vehicles, said police.

"When the march was on, some shops were open. It led to a verbal dispute. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I have spoken to the (Nashik) commissioner of police and district collector, and the situation is under control," Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said. In Jalgaon, around 400km from Mumbai, stones were hurled at a vehicle showroom when Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits, took out a protest march.

"The incident occurred in Jalgaon city this morning during a protest march by the Sakal Hindu Samaj against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Some unidentified persons hurled a few stones at a two-wheeler showroom," an official said. The glass facade of the showroom got damaged, he said.

"Hundreds of supporters of the Sakal Hindu Samaj took part in the march, and the protesters later went to the collector's office and handed over a memorandum listing their demands," the police official said. The incident led to tension for some time, but the situation was brought under control following the intervention of the police, he said.

Police personnel were deployed in strength in Jalgaon city as a precautionary measure, he said. Bangladesh saw a spike in violence against members of the Hindu community following the fall of the government led by former PM Sheikh Hasina. She resigned and fled to India on August 5 after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, a non-political Hindu religious organisation, has claimed that the minority community has faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since August 5.