Bangladesh National Arrested From Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar's Motihari

Motihari (Bihar): Immigration department officials have arrested a Bangladeshi citizen from Raxaul border located on the India-Nepal border in East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday, officials said. The arrested Bangladeshi was questioned by several central agencies and after that the immigration department handed him over to Hariya police station.

An official said that on Sunday evening at around 4 pm, a man came to the immigration office with his Indian passport to get immigration clearance with the passport number W7389301. The passport identified him as Javed Ahmed and father's name as Mir Hasan with the address mentioned as 124/1, SCM Road, Baidyabati, Serampur, Hooghly (West Bengal).

During immigration clearance, when he was questioned on the basis of suspicion, his profiling revealed that he was a Bangladeshi citizen named GM Sohag, the official said.

The immigration department has also found a copy of Bangladesh passport from him, in which his name is mentioned as GM Sohag. During interrogation, Bangladeshi citizen GM Sohag told the officials that he had earlier come to India from Bangladesh with an Indian visa. Later, he entered India illegally from Bangladesh and managed to get an Aadhar and Indian passport made in Kolkata. After interrogation, the Immigration Department handed him over to Haraiya Police Station.

Haraiya Police Station Incharge Anjan Kumar said that the Immigration Department has arrested and handed over a Bangladeshi citizen to them. On the basis of the application received from the department, an FIR has been registered and legal action is being taken against the intruder, he said.