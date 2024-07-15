ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh National Arrested From Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar's Motihari

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

An official said that the man named GM Sohag was nabbed immigration office with his Indian passport to get immigration clearance for his passport identifying him as Javed Ahmed, a resident of Baidyabati, Serampur in West Bengal's Hooghly. He was taken into custody by the Immigration officials on the basis of suspicion and then handed over to the police.

Bangladesh national GM Sohag arrested along Indo-Nepal border
Bangladesh national GM Sohag arrested along Indo-Nepal border (ETV Bharat)

Motihari (Bihar): Immigration department officials have arrested a Bangladeshi citizen from Raxaul border located on the India-Nepal border in East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday, officials said. The arrested Bangladeshi was questioned by several central agencies and after that the immigration department handed him over to Hariya police station.

An official said that on Sunday evening at around 4 pm, a man came to the immigration office with his Indian passport to get immigration clearance with the passport number W7389301. The passport identified him as Javed Ahmed and father's name as Mir Hasan with the address mentioned as 124/1, SCM Road, Baidyabati, Serampur, Hooghly (West Bengal).

During immigration clearance, when he was questioned on the basis of suspicion, his profiling revealed that he was a Bangladeshi citizen named GM Sohag, the official said.

The immigration department has also found a copy of Bangladesh passport from him, in which his name is mentioned as GM Sohag. During interrogation, Bangladeshi citizen GM Sohag told the officials that he had earlier come to India from Bangladesh with an Indian visa. Later, he entered India illegally from Bangladesh and managed to get an Aadhar and Indian passport made in Kolkata. After interrogation, the Immigration Department handed him over to Haraiya Police Station.

Haraiya Police Station Incharge Anjan Kumar said that the Immigration Department has arrested and handed over a Bangladeshi citizen to them. On the basis of the application received from the department, an FIR has been registered and legal action is being taken against the intruder, he said.

  1. Read more: BSF Apprehends 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Crossing International Border In Tripura
  2. 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegally Entering Tripura

Motihari (Bihar): Immigration department officials have arrested a Bangladeshi citizen from Raxaul border located on the India-Nepal border in East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday, officials said. The arrested Bangladeshi was questioned by several central agencies and after that the immigration department handed him over to Hariya police station.

An official said that on Sunday evening at around 4 pm, a man came to the immigration office with his Indian passport to get immigration clearance with the passport number W7389301. The passport identified him as Javed Ahmed and father's name as Mir Hasan with the address mentioned as 124/1, SCM Road, Baidyabati, Serampur, Hooghly (West Bengal).

During immigration clearance, when he was questioned on the basis of suspicion, his profiling revealed that he was a Bangladeshi citizen named GM Sohag, the official said.

The immigration department has also found a copy of Bangladesh passport from him, in which his name is mentioned as GM Sohag. During interrogation, Bangladeshi citizen GM Sohag told the officials that he had earlier come to India from Bangladesh with an Indian visa. Later, he entered India illegally from Bangladesh and managed to get an Aadhar and Indian passport made in Kolkata. After interrogation, the Immigration Department handed him over to Haraiya Police Station.

Haraiya Police Station Incharge Anjan Kumar said that the Immigration Department has arrested and handed over a Bangladeshi citizen to them. On the basis of the application received from the department, an FIR has been registered and legal action is being taken against the intruder, he said.

  1. Read more: BSF Apprehends 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Crossing International Border In Tripura
  2. 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegally Entering Tripura

TAGGED:

BANGLADESHI ARRESTED IN MOTIHARIBANGLADESH MAN BIHARINDIA NEPAL BORDER ARRESTBANGLADESHI CITIZEN ARRESTEDBANGLA NATIONAL INDIAN AADHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.