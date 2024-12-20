ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Murder: DNA Reports Confirm Flesh, Bones Belong To Slain Lawmaker

Kolkata: DNA tests by West Bengal Police's CID confirmed that the flesh and bones recovered during the investigation into the gruesome murder of Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar belongs to the deceased lawmaker, an official said.

Anar, a three-time Awami League MP and president of the party's Kaliganj sub-district unit in Bangladesh, was allegedly murdered in a flat in Kolkata's New Town on May 13.

"DNA test reports and investigation have confirmed that the flesh and bones recovered during the probe belonged to Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar," a senior criminal investigation department (CID) officer told PTI.

The CID official said the agency had collected DNA samples of Anar's daughter during her visit to Kolkata last month. "The samples were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. Both the DNA samples matched. We received the report recently," he said.