ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Murder: DNA Reports Confirm Flesh, Bones Belong To Slain Lawmaker

Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar was allegedly murdered in a flat in Kolkata's New Town on May 13.

Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Murder: DNA Reports Confirm Flesh, Bones Belong To Slain Lawmaker
Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Kolkata: DNA tests by West Bengal Police's CID confirmed that the flesh and bones recovered during the investigation into the gruesome murder of Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar belongs to the deceased lawmaker, an official said.

Anar, a three-time Awami League MP and president of the party's Kaliganj sub-district unit in Bangladesh, was allegedly murdered in a flat in Kolkata's New Town on May 13.

"DNA test reports and investigation have confirmed that the flesh and bones recovered during the probe belonged to Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar," a senior criminal investigation department (CID) officer told PTI.

The CID official said the agency had collected DNA samples of Anar's daughter during her visit to Kolkata last month. "The samples were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. Both the DNA samples matched. We received the report recently," he said.

The Awami League lawmaker had travelled to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment and went missing the following day, leading to a joint investigation by Dhaka and West Bengal Police.

On May 22, Kolkata Police authorities confirmed to the media that he had been murdered. Police later recovered a large amount of flesh from a septic tank in North 24 Parganas, and bones were found in June from the banks of a canal in South 24 Parganas.

Circumstantial evidence suggests that Anar was strangled to death before his body was dismembered and disposed of in multiple locations, Kolkata Police, which was initially investigating the case before being handed over to CID, said.

Kolkata: DNA tests by West Bengal Police's CID confirmed that the flesh and bones recovered during the investigation into the gruesome murder of Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar belongs to the deceased lawmaker, an official said.

Anar, a three-time Awami League MP and president of the party's Kaliganj sub-district unit in Bangladesh, was allegedly murdered in a flat in Kolkata's New Town on May 13.

"DNA test reports and investigation have confirmed that the flesh and bones recovered during the probe belonged to Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar," a senior criminal investigation department (CID) officer told PTI.

The CID official said the agency had collected DNA samples of Anar's daughter during her visit to Kolkata last month. "The samples were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. Both the DNA samples matched. We received the report recently," he said.

The Awami League lawmaker had travelled to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment and went missing the following day, leading to a joint investigation by Dhaka and West Bengal Police.

On May 22, Kolkata Police authorities confirmed to the media that he had been murdered. Police later recovered a large amount of flesh from a septic tank in North 24 Parganas, and bones were found in June from the banks of a canal in South 24 Parganas.

Circumstantial evidence suggests that Anar was strangled to death before his body was dismembered and disposed of in multiple locations, Kolkata Police, which was initially investigating the case before being handed over to CID, said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANGLADESH MP ANWARUL AZIM MURDERWB BANGLADESH MP MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.