Bangladesh Job Quota: Day After Mamata's 'Unwillingness' To Comment, TMC MP Meddles In Row

Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not speak much on the subject of Bangladesh quota protests as it is an independent country and any comment that needs to be made about the ongoing situation in that country comes under the purview of the Centre, a parliamentarian of her party went a step ahead in professing TMC's willingness to talk to Bangladesh Pm Sheikh Hasina on the issue.

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay meddled himself in the Bangladesh job quota issue saying that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can talk to neighbouring PM Sheikh Hasina if needed as they have a good relationship.

His statement comes amid protests in Bangladesh over demands for reforms of the country's quota system for civil service jobs. "Mamata Didi has a good relationship with Bangladesh's PM. If needed, both of them can talk to each other," the TMC leader said.

Meanwhile, Banerjee said on Sunday that her government would provide shelter to individuals from Bangladesh who seek refuge, amidst ongoing protests in the neighbouring country.

Addressing the TMC's Martyrs Day rally in Kolkata, CM Banerjee said, "Don't worry if any of your family members or relatives are in Bangladesh for work or study. We're ready to help them in return back... I can't comment on Bangladesh (issue), as it's a separate country. Whatever needs to be said, the Indian government will say. These are matters which are handled by the Indian Government. But if helpless individuals knock on Bengal's door, we will shelter them because a United Nations resolution allows neighbouring regions to assist those in trouble.

The protests in Bangladesh have erupted due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans.

The unrest intensified after students opposed a new policy allocating government jobs to descendants of freedom fighters, leading to violence, including attacks on state television headquarters and police booths in Dhaka.

The situation prompted a government curfew, school closures, and nationwide suspension of mobile and internet services. Following the protests that resulted in over 100 fatalities, Bangladesh's Supreme Court intervened, slashing the quota reserved for relatives of war veterans from 30 per cent to 5 per cent while allowing 93 per cent to be allocated based on merit and the remaining 2 per cent will be earmarked for members of ethnic minorities, transgender individuals, and the disabled, Bangladesh media reports said. (With agency inputs)