Kolkata: The 6 am to 6 pm Bangla bandh (strike) in West Bengal called by the BJP to protest against the police action on protesters marching to the state secretariat 'Nabbana' over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata on Tuesday somewhat affected daily life in the state on Wednesday.

'Bangla Bandh', BJP's 12-hour Shutdown Against Police Action Underway In West Bengal (Video: ETV Bharat)

In Kolkata, the usual busyness on the roads on a weekday morning was missing with a lesser number of buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying. Private vehicles were also significantly less in numbers, even as markets and shops remained open as usual.

Schools and colleges remained open, while in most private offices, attendance was lesser with employees being asked to work from home. In Bhabanipur, BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal urged people with folded hands not to take out their vehicles.

BJP workers demonstrated at the Bongaon station in North 24 Parganas, Gocharan station in South 24 Parganas, and the Murshidabad station in support of the bandh. Tension was palpable at the Barrackpore station in North 24 Parganas as BJP supporters and TMC workers came face to face.

BJP workers blocked the way of a local train in Hooghly station. At Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, BJP activists picketed on the road, disrupting traffic. In Malda, activists of the TMC and BJP engaged in a brawl over the blocking of a road. Police swung into action to disperse the warring groups.

BJP activists demonstrated at the Bankura town bus stand. In Alipurduar, BJP activists engaged in a scuffle with the police as they tried to block an arterial road, shouting slogans such as 'dafa ek dabi ek, mukhyomantrir padatyag' (single demand, the chief minister must resign).

Meanwhile, former MP and BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged Trinamool Congress-aided goons had opened fire on BJP supporters. "BJP workers and supporters travelling in a couple of vehicles were blocked on Ghoshpara Road by Trinamool Congress supporters. Six rounds were fired and several bombs were also hurled. Our party leader Priyangu Pandey was attacked. Three persons have sustained injuries with one of them having a bullet injury on his ear. They have been admitted to Bhatpara State General Hospital" alleged Singh.

Police lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to baton charges in Mankundu station in Hooghly district to evict bandh supporters blocking railway tracks.

The 'Bangla Bandh', which began at 6 am, was called by the BJP in protest against police action on the participants of 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital. The march to the secretariat was organised by a newly formed students' group, Chatra Samaj. (Agency inputs)