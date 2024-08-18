Bangkok-Bound Vistara Flight Makes Emergency Medical Landing At Varanasi Airport

Varanasi: A Bangkok-bound flight made a medical emergency landing at Varanasi airport on Saturday, August 17, after the health of a foreign female passenger deteriorated. She was later admitted to a private hospital in the city, where her treatment is underway.

Officials at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, said that Vistara flight UK121 had to be emergency landed in Varanasi following which the sick passenger, Thipuwan (40) was provided with first aid and then rushed to a city hospital. The plane then left for Bangkok at around 10.30 am after deboarding the sick passenger.

The plane took off from Delhi for Bangkok at 8:30 am, and within 45 minutes, at around 9:15 am, Thipuwan fainted. Seeing her condition, the cabin crew immediately informed the pilot about the matter. The pilot then contacted the nearest airport Varanasi ATC and sought permission for a medical emergency landing.

On receiving the information about the situation, a team of doctors posted at the airport led by Dr Sujit reached the runway with an ambulance where the plane landed at 10 am. The doctor said that the female passenger was diabetic. "Due to a sudden increase in the sugar level, her health deteriorated and she fainted," he said.