Bangalore University To Send BEd Exam Question Papers Online To Prevent Leaks

Bengaluru: In a bid to prevent question paper leaks, Bangalore University (BU) has decided to distribute BEd exam question papers online. Under the new system, colleges will receive encrypted copies of the papers just 30 minutes before the exams, ensuring secure printing and distribution.

The university has taken this step to address concerns over exam malpractices, particularly in BEd colleges. Currently, BU oversees 30 BEd colleges with approximately 6,000 students set to take their semester exams.

According to BU, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has authorised four-year BEd programs, but most institutions continue to offer two-year courses. Each semester requires question papers to be printed and distributed, and in the past, leaks have occurred during transportation. To prevent such incidents, BU has opted for an online system.

The university has been monitoring allegations of exam malpractices in BEd colleges, particularly involving students from other states who appear only for exams without attending classes. Some institutions have been accused of facilitating question paper leaks.

To counter this, BU will implement a digital distribution system, which will initially be limited to BEd colleges due to their smaller student population. If the system proves successful, officials may consider extending it to degree courses at Bangalore University.

Under the new procedure, a digital copy of the question paper will be sent to the college principal’s login ID. To access the file, the principal must enter a one-time password (OTP) provided by the university. The question paper will be sent 30 minutes before the exam, after which the college will print and distribute copies to students. The software developed will regularly request the users to update their passwords to maintain security.

Mrs. Prabhavati, a principal from a BEd college acknowledged the move as a positive step towards curbing malpractices but stressed the need for stringent security measures. "For years, question papers were transported physically in sealed bundles. While this new system reduces the risk of leaks, it is crucial to have strong encryption and frequent password updates to ensure security," the principal noted.

Bangalore University’s initiative follows a similar approach previously adopted by the Pre-University Education Department for supplementary exams, though that system was later discontinued. By leveraging digital technology, the university aims to enhance the integrity of its examination process and curb unethical practices in affiliated colleges.