Bangalore University To Honour U. T. Khader, D. Madegowda, And Dr. T. B. Prasanna With Doctorates

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, former MLC and social worker D. Madegowda, and Dr T.B. Prasanna, Founder and Managing Director of J.P. Agri Genetics Pvt. Ltd., will receive honorary doctorates during the 60th Annual Convocation of Bangalore University. The announcement was made by Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S.M. at a press conference held at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium.

“The convocation will be presided over by the Hon’ble Chancellor and Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot. Padma Shri awardee and former Director of DRDL, Dr Prahlada Ramarao, will deliver the convocation address as the Chief Guest,” said Dr Jayakara. He added that Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor of Bangalore University, Dr M.C. Sudhakar, will also attend the ceremony.

U. T. Khader, D. Madegowda, Dr. T. B. Prasanna (ETV Bharat)

60th Annual Convocation to Honour Achievers and Recognize Academic Excellence

This year, a total of 30,300 students are eligible to receive their degrees. Among them, 157 students will be presented with 298 gold medals, while 61 students will receive 132 cash prizes. A total of 140 scholars will be awarded PhD degrees. Women continue to lead in academic performance, with 13,510 female students receiving degrees compared to 9,878 male students.