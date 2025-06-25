Bangalore University Officials, Environmentalists At Loggerheads Over Tree Felling For New Research Centre

Bengaluru: A proposal to axe 419 trees on the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University has sparked a conflict between university officials and environmentalists.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued a public notification on June 20, inviting objections within 10 days before granting permission for tree removal. The trees are being cleared to make space for the construction of a new Academic and Research Centre under the Central Government’s PM-USHA (University Scheme for Holistic Advancement) scheme, with a total project value of Rs 100 crore.



Academic and research blocks planned with Rs 58 crore investment



Under the PM-USHA scheme, the university will receive 60% of the funds from the Centre and 40% from the Karnataka government. As part of the development, two major structures are proposed: an Academic Block and a Research Block.



The Academic Block will be a three-storey building covering 1,07,376 sq ft. It will house facilities for digital education, science, mathematics, technology, and distance learning. The Research Block, a two-storey facility covering 16,163 sq ft, is designed to focus on research in areas such as climate change, sustainable development, artificial intelligence, economic development, and intellectual property rights.



“Once a forest, always a forest”: Environmentalists Oppose Tree Felling



Environmentalists have raised strong objections to the project, arguing that the area is ecologically sensitive and forms part of a bio-reserve forest. Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmentalist TJ Renuka Prasad said, “Jnana Bharathi lies in Nagarabhavi village and is a green zone spread over 244 acres. The land falls under the BR-2 Bio Reserve Forest classification. Even if the trees are eucalyptus, Bengaluru cannot afford to lose more green cover.”

A board with a message to protect the environment (ETV Bharat)

Green cover on the university premises (ETV Bharat)

Citing the Supreme Court’s observation that “once a forest, always a forest,” Prasad questioned the need to destroy forest land for infrastructure development. He also questioned why the university couldn’t construct multi-storey buildings on existing land. “Why is this project being taken up only in Bengaluru? Why not develop similar infrastructure in other districts, which could benefit from academic expansion?”University officials have defended the plan, claiming that the land selected for development lies outside the designated bio-park. “The trees being removed are mainly eucalyptus (Nilgiri) and Akshaya species, which are not rare or ecologically critical,” a university source stated.They further pointed out that Bangalore University has already planted over 6 lakh saplings across the campus and continues to maintain an active bio-park. “Our goal is to create infrastructure that meets international academic standards, and all construction has been scientifically planned and environmentally responsible.”The BBMP’s tree removal proposal remains open for public objections until the end of June. Until then, the conflict between environmental concerns and infrastructure demands continues to unfold. Whether the project moves forward may depend on how public opinion and administrative decisions balance development with environmental preservation.