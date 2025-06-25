Bangalore University Officials, Environmentalists At Loggerheads Over Tree Felling For New Research Centre

Bengaluru: A proposal to axe 419 trees on the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University has sparked a conflict between university officials and environmentalists.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued a public notification on June 20, inviting objections within 10 days before granting permission for tree removal. The trees are being cleared to make space for the construction of a new Academic and Research Centre under the Central Government’s PM-USHA (University Scheme for Holistic Advancement) scheme, with a total project value of Rs 100 crore.
Academic and research blocks planned with Rs 58 crore investment
Under the PM-USHA scheme, the university will receive 60% of the funds from the Centre and 40% from the Karnataka government. As part of the development, two major structures are proposed: an Academic Block and a Research Block.
The Academic Block will be a three-storey building covering 1,07,376 sq ft. It will house facilities for digital education, science, mathematics, technology, and distance learning. The Research Block, a two-storey facility covering 16,163 sq ft, is designed to focus on research in areas such as climate change, sustainable development, artificial intelligence, economic development, and intellectual property rights.
“Once a forest, always a forest”: Environmentalists Oppose Tree Felling
Environmentalists have raised strong objections to the project, arguing that the area is ecologically sensitive and forms part of a bio-reserve forest. Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmentalist TJ Renuka Prasad said, “Jnana Bharathi lies in Nagarabhavi village and is a green zone spread over 244 acres. The land falls under the BR-2 Bio Reserve Forest classification. Even if the trees are eucalyptus, Bengaluru cannot afford to lose more green cover.”