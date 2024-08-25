ETV Bharat / state

Banga Ratna Awardee Teacher Decides to Return Award Over Mamata Govt Handling of RG Kar Doctor Murder-Rape Case

author img

By ANI

Published : 17 hours ago

Banga Ratna Awardee Parimal Dey has decided to return the award over the West Bengal government's response to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.

Banga Ratna Awardee Teacher Decides to Return Award Over Mamata Govt Handling of RG Kar Doctor Murder-Rape Case
Parimal Dey (ANI)

Alipurduar (West Bengal): Parimal Dey, a teacher from Alipurduar in West Bengal, who was honoured with the Banga Ratna award by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2019, has decided to return the award over the state government's response to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.

Speaking about his decision to ANI, Parimal said, "I have decided to return the Banga Ratna award. The way protests happened in Bengal and outside, it is my conscience's call that it should give it back. I support the protest. The way she (Mamata Banerjee) is running the administration is not right."

Earlier today, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum staged a protest in Tollygunge demanding justice for the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident and urging the Kolkata administration to take responsibility.

The anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches on Sunday at multiple locations connected to former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and his relatives in West Bengal's Kolkata.

On Saturday, the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr Sandip Ghosh based on directives from the Calcutta High Court. The investigation was initiated after a single bench of the High Court ordered the CBI to probe the alleged corruption at the medical college. The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Alipurduar (West Bengal): Parimal Dey, a teacher from Alipurduar in West Bengal, who was honoured with the Banga Ratna award by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2019, has decided to return the award over the state government's response to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.

Speaking about his decision to ANI, Parimal said, "I have decided to return the Banga Ratna award. The way protests happened in Bengal and outside, it is my conscience's call that it should give it back. I support the protest. The way she (Mamata Banerjee) is running the administration is not right."

Earlier today, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum staged a protest in Tollygunge demanding justice for the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident and urging the Kolkata administration to take responsibility.

The anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches on Sunday at multiple locations connected to former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and his relatives in West Bengal's Kolkata.

On Saturday, the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr Sandip Ghosh based on directives from the Calcutta High Court. The investigation was initiated after a single bench of the High Court ordered the CBI to probe the alleged corruption at the medical college. The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANGA RATNA AWARDEERG KAR DOCTOR CASEPARIMAL DEYWEST BENGALBANGA RATNA AWARDEE TEACHER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Britain Embraces 'Set-jetting' Trend: What Is It Exactly And Why Are Tourists So Eager To Add It To Their Itinerary?

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.