Bandipora MLA Welcomes Rahul, Kharge Push For Statehood To J&K

Bandipora: Bandipora MLA and senior political leader Nazam-ud-din Bhat has welcomed a recent letter by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.



The Congress leaders, in their joint letter, emphasized the need for democratic rights and full statehood for the region, which has been under Union Territory status since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.



Supporting the move, Bhat said the demand reflects the long-standing aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We welcome this timely intervention. The people deserve their democratic rights, including an elected government and a sense of political dignity,” he stated.



Echoing similar sentiments, the Congress whip, also voiced support for Rahul and Kharge’s initiative, saying it reflects national concern for Jammu and Kashmir’s future. “This push for statehood is not just political but humane and constitutional,” he said.



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also welcomed the letter, calling it a much-needed step to address the political vacuum and rebuild trust in the democratic process in the region.

Rahul and Kharge also urged the Centre to grant constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to the Union territory of Ladakh to “address the cultural, developmental, and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh, while safeguarding their rights, land, and identity”.