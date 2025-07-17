ETV Bharat / state

Bandipora MLA Welcomes Rahul, Kharge Push For Statehood To J&K

Nazam-ud-din Bhat said the demand reflects the long-standing aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bandipora MLA and senior political leader Nazam-ud-din Bhat has welcomed a recent letter by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Bandipora MLA Nazam-ud-din Bhat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 9:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bandipora: Bandipora MLA and senior political leader Nazam-ud-din Bhat has welcomed a recent letter by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress leaders, in their joint letter, emphasized the need for democratic rights and full statehood for the region, which has been under Union Territory status since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Supporting the move, Bhat said the demand reflects the long-standing aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We welcome this timely intervention. The people deserve their democratic rights, including an elected government and a sense of political dignity,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Congress whip, also voiced support for Rahul and Kharge’s initiative, saying it reflects national concern for Jammu and Kashmir’s future. “This push for statehood is not just political but humane and constitutional,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also welcomed the letter, calling it a much-needed step to address the political vacuum and rebuild trust in the democratic process in the region.

Rahul and Kharge also urged the Centre to grant constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to the Union territory of Ladakh to “address the cultural, developmental, and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh, while safeguarding their rights, land, and identity”.

Also Read

'Restore Full Statehood To Jammu Kashmir In Parliament's Monsoon Session': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write To PM Modi

Bandipora: Bandipora MLA and senior political leader Nazam-ud-din Bhat has welcomed a recent letter by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress leaders, in their joint letter, emphasized the need for democratic rights and full statehood for the region, which has been under Union Territory status since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Supporting the move, Bhat said the demand reflects the long-standing aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We welcome this timely intervention. The people deserve their democratic rights, including an elected government and a sense of political dignity,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Congress whip, also voiced support for Rahul and Kharge’s initiative, saying it reflects national concern for Jammu and Kashmir’s future. “This push for statehood is not just political but humane and constitutional,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also welcomed the letter, calling it a much-needed step to address the political vacuum and rebuild trust in the democratic process in the region.

Rahul and Kharge also urged the Centre to grant constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to the Union territory of Ladakh to “address the cultural, developmental, and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh, while safeguarding their rights, land, and identity”.

Also Read

'Restore Full Statehood To Jammu Kashmir In Parliament's Monsoon Session': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write To PM Modi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STATEHOOD FOR JKBANDIPORA MLARAHUL GANDHINAZAM UD DIN BHAT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.